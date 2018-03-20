Add Bennie Logan and Dontae Johnson to list of players reported to have visited the Seahawks.

Catching up on a few more NFL free agent notes involving the Seahawks:

{Two more visit:} Add two more players who have visited the Seahawks — cornerback Dontae Johnson and defensive tackle Bennie Logan, each reported to have visited on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post.

The 6-2, 200-pound Johnson, a fourth-round pick in 2014, started all 16 games last season for the 49ers. But San Francisco just signed another cornerback you may have heard of — Richard Sherman — while Seattle needs some depth at corner after losing DeShawn Shead and with Byron Maxwell remaining unsigned (though uh oh, Johnson only has 31.5-inch arms — Seattle has famously not drafted a cornerback with shorter than 32-inch arms).

The 26-year-old Johnson may be best known for picking off a Blake Bortles pass and returning it for a touchdown to spark a late-season 44-33 win for the 49ers over the Jaguars.

Johnson started at right cornerback last season for the 49ers. Shaquill Griffin started there for Seattle last year with Sherman and then Maxwell on the left side.

The 28-year-old Logan started 12 games last season for Kansas City after playing four seasons for the Eagles, who took him in the third round of the 2013 draft at number 67 overall.

Logan started at nose tackle last year in the Chiefs 3-4 defense but Seattle would likely be looking at him as a possibility at the three-technique tackle spot, as well, where the Seahawks have some needs after the loss of Sheldon Richardson. Seattle had former Viking Tom Johnson in for a visit on Monday.

{Pryor visits New York:} The New York Jets announced via Twitter on Tuesday that receiver Terrelle Pryor had visited, which came a day after he concluded a visit with the Seahawks. Pryor also is said to still have interest in possibly returning to the Cleveland Browns, where he had his best season in 2016.

That Pryor is visiting the Jets doesn’t rule out he could still be a possibility for Seattle. But it obviously means the two sides didn’t strike up an immediate deal and we’ll see where things go from here.

{Suh adds Raiders to his list:} Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is adding a visit to the Radiers on Wednesday on his list after having already visited the Saints, Titans and Rams, the latter visit occurring Tuesday.

Suh has been reported interest in Seattle and with the Seahawks showing interest in him.

But he has not had an official visit with the Seahawks and as such, for now Seattle would seem down the list of his possible teams.