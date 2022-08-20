The Seahawks made five cuts Saturday to get their roster down to the 80-man limit by Tuesday’s deadline, releasing linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and waiving safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer, defensive tackle Matthew Gotel and cornerback Elijah Jones.

NFL transactions showed that the Seahawks also hosted free agent linebacker Kenny Young, possibly interested in signing him to replace Iyiegbuniwe, who was the only surprise of the five players let go by Seattle on Saturday.

Iyiegbuniwe, a vested veteran, becomes an immediate free agent while the other four will now go on waivers.

Iyiegbuniwe played the past four seasons with the Chicago Bears when new Seahawks associate head coach-defense Sean Desai was on the staff and was expected to add veteran linebacker depth as well as fill out special teams in Seattle.

But Iyiegbuniwe struggled across 42 snaps in two preseason games with Seattle, credited with four total tackles and two of the Seahawks’ 14 missed tackles in Thursday’s 27-11 loss to the Bears.

And he was on the field appearing to take a bad angle on a 33-yard punt return by Chicago’s Velus Jones Jr. in the first quarter that helped set up the Bears’ first TD, one of three long returns Chicago had on the night (the others kickoff returns of 58 and 31 yards).

Afterward, coach Pete Carroll didn’t sugarcoat the issues with the special teams.

“Our leverage on the return game was really bad on special teams for two weeks in a row,” he said. “I don’t remember us ever looking like that. So there’s some things that — some things and some people, there will be some changes. And we’ll make those decisions as we go.”

If Seattle signed Young, a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2018 out of UCLA, he would fill a similar role as the one Seattle envisioned for Iyiegbuniwe.

The 6-1, 234-pound Young was cut by Raiders on Thursday but he has 25 starts in four NFL seasons, including 13 last year — seven with the Rams and then six more with Denver after being traded at midseason.

The Seahawks also appear to be intrigued by linebacker Joel Dublanko, an Aberdeen native and undrafted rookie free agent who signed two weeks ago and started Thursday’s game alongside Cody Barton at inside linebacker (with starter Jordyn Brooks sitting out) ahead of Iyiegbuniwe, who was listed on the second-team at linebacker on the team’s public depth chart.

Additionally, the Seahawks have liked the play of another rookie undrafted free agent linebacker, Vi Jones of North Carolina State, and have been using veteran Nick Bellore extensively at linebacker of late. Bellore, the only fullback on the roster, played linebacker against the Steelers but only on special teams against the Bears.

Iyiegbuniwe signed a veteran minimum deal with Seattle of $1.187 million in March, with $152,500 guaranteed. He played 26 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams against the Bears Thursday.

Brewer, Bolden, Gotel and Jones are all undrafted rookie free agents. Gotel, a native of Tacoma who played at Lakes High before playing collegiately at West Florida, had one tackle in 37 snaps in Seattle’s two preseason games.

The Seahawks officially have 81 players on their roster with an exemption throughout training camp for linebacker Aaron Donkor, who was allocated to Seattle last year as part of the league’s International Pathway Program.

Seattle’s next round of roster cuts will follow Friday night’s game at Dallas, as all teams must get down to the NFL regular-season maximum of 53 on Aug. 30 by 1 p.m. Pacific Time.