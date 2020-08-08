Due to protocols in place because of COVID-19, the Seahawks and the other 31 NFL teams are in the midst of a training camp unlike any other.

That might also means it’s a little hard to follow from afar.

So consider this an update on what has occurred so far and what will happen next.

The week that was

Under a new training-camp schedule resulting from an agreement between the league and the players association, teams last week were able to begin an eight-day strength and conditioning phase.

Players were cleared to begin taking part in those workouts once they had tested negative for COVID-19 three times in the span of four days and then passed physicals.

The strength and conditioning phase began last Monday and continues through Tuesday (players had one recovery day off, on Wednesday).

Those sessions were also allowed to include a period of quarterbacks throwing passes to receivers.

The Seahawks passed along pictures, showing players such as Russell Wilson wearing masks. Players are also wearing tracking devices as both an aid for social distancing and contact tracing.

Negative test results still a big positive: What the Seahawks are doing appears to be working — through 12 days, they have not put a player on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Through Thursday, there had been 56 players with positive tests, according to the NFLPA.

That averages out to fewer than two per team, and is a good sign for the league as it attempts to get its season not only started on time, but completed.

Seattle is one of six teams so far to not have a player land on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list, proof to some players that the team is so far showing the ability to handle the protocols well.

“I think our team is pretty disciplined,” receiver DK Metcalf said in a Zoom session with media this week. “You know, we had zero positive tests the first week, so our team is going to just continue to build on that. And just continue to stay disciplined.”

Under the rules of the league’s agreement with players, players will be tested every day for two weeks. If the number of positive tests is under 5%, which it appears well on the way to being the case, then players will be tested every other day.

Opt-out period ends: The league’s deadline for players to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 reasons passed on Thursday with 66 players deciding to skip this year.

Only one Seahawk did so — guard Chance Warmack, signed as a free agent in March. He remains with the Seahawks with his contract tolling — or rolling over — to the 2021 season.

The week ahead

Once the strength and conditioning phase ends Tuesday, NFL teams will finally move into a phase that looks something like football.

From Wednesday to Sunday, teams will enter a gradual ramp-up period in which they can be on the field for three-and-a-half hours a day, including a walkthrough, with helmets permitted each day, and then shells or spiders (shoulder-protection equipment but not pads as would be worn on gameday).

These workouts will essentially resemble the ones teams hold during the spring in the OTA (Organized Team Activity) period.

After an off day on Aug. 15, teams can begin contact practices on Aug. 17, beginning first at 90 minutes and increasing 15 minutes a day up to two hours.

There will be a maximum of 14 padded practices during camp.

The Seahawks, according to Carroll, will have two game-like practices at CenturyLink Field on Aug. 22 and 26.

How fans can watch: Fans will not be able to attend practices this year.

But beginning Wednesday the Seahawks will produce 15 one-hour Training Camp Live shows that will air on Q13 Fox, as well as Seahawks.com and the Seahawks’ social-media channels.

According to a press release from the team: “Aaron Levine and Dave Wyman will serve as the in-studio hosts of Training Camp Live, while Michelle Ludtka and Ian Furness will report from practice. Fans will get a glimpse into practice each day as well as analysis on some of the top position battles and storylines at Seahawks camp.”

Here is the schedule for Training Camp Live. All practice times are subject to change.

