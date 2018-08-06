A number of Seahawks returned to the practice field on Monday (though Kam Chancellor wasn't one of them).

The most notable Seahawk in Monday’s practice wasn’t on the field.

Veteran safety Kam Chancellor — who remains on the Reserve Physically Unable to Perform list with a neck injury and has likely played his final game with the Seahawks — made his first appearance at training camp on Monday, hugging teammates Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner before signing autographs for more than 30 autographs after practice.

Though he declined to speak with the media, a team representative said that Chancellor plans to return regularly to Seahawks training camp and will be available to the media at a later date.

There were, however, many formerly injured players who returned to the field on Monday. Center Justin Britt (back), defensive end Marcus Smith II (hamstring), defensive tackle Tom Johnson (groin), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and defensive back Mike Tyson (ribs) all returned to action to some extent after having previously been sidelined.

With starting weakside linebacker K.J. Wright still hampered with a groin injury, rookie Shaquem Griffin again received a healthy dose of starting reps on Monday. Strong safety Maurice Alexander was again out with a hip flexor injury, yielding a starting safety tandem of strong safety Bradley McDougald and free safety Tedric Thompson.

The Seahawks have two more practices before hosting the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener on Thursday night.

Play of the day

An Alex McGough pass sailed into traffic, being deflected high into the air before reaching intended target David Moore. Strong safety Delano Hill — who practiced with the second team on Monday — laid out, snagging the football and pulling it into his chest while coming down in bounds along the sideline for an interception.

Injury report

The following players did not participate in Monday’s practice: defensive end Dion Jordan (shin), wide receivers Doug Baldwin (knee), Amara Darboh (unspecified) and Caleb Scott (unspecified), right guard J.R. Sweezy (unspepcified), tight ends Ed Dickson (groin) and Clayton Wilson (unspecified), cornerbacks Neiko Thorpe (wrist) and Trovon Reed (unspecified), fullback Jalston Fowler (hamstring), safety Maurice Alexander (hip flexor) and linebackers Jake Pugh (unspecified) and D.J. Alexander (unspecified). Defensive end Frank Clark (hand) and linebacker K.J. Wright (groin) were also limited.

Quotable

“Everybody’s competing for those five starting spots. It’s open. No roles are defined yet. (There isn’t) exactly a starting five. We’re just competing and trying to get better as a unit and play at a high level — a championship level.” — Seahawks offensive line coach Mike Solari, on the ongoing offensive line competition in training camp

Next up

The Seahawks will return to the practice field at 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Highlights

