RENTON — Monday’s Seahawks practice was almost more noteworthy for who wasn’t there than anything that happened on the field.

Among those either not present or sitting out: linebackers Bobby Wagner and Mychal Kendricks, tight ends Ed Dickson and Jacob Hollister, defensive tackle Jarran Reed and defensive end Rasheem Green, as well as players who remain out or limited such as end Ziggy Ansah and safety Lano Hill.

Of the absences, Wagner and Dickson stood out.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wagner “had a little procedure” on his “lower body,” which under further questioning was revealed to be a platelet-rich plasma therapy on his leg. Carroll said Wagner has also had the treatment in the past. Wagner played briefly in Saturday’s mock game, so he may have had the procedure on the team’s off day on Sunday.

Carroll said having it now could allow Wagner to play in the team’s second preseason game at Minnesota on Aug. 18 but indicated Wagner will at least return at some point during the preseason.

“Got 10 days coming up after this game (the opener Thursday against Denver), so he will really have two weeks before the next game,” Carroll said.

Carroll called it “likely” Wagner will play at some point in the preseason.

Carroll said it made sense to have the procedure done now because it is early in the preseason and the break after this week’s game. It’s also possible that it’s not something that would have been done while Wagner did not have a contract extension.

As for Dickson, the odds that he is ready for the season sound more ominous with Carroll saying the team is weighing if he will need to have a knee surgery that could keep him out up to six weeks.

“It’s very minor, but we’ve got to figure out exactly how to get this done and the timing of it and all,” Carroll said.

That could open the door for Jacob Hollister to make the 53-man roster as a tight end alongside Will Dissly and Nick Vannett, who, for now, are working as the top two tight ends. But Hollister also sat out Monday with a groin issue that Carroll said is minor but that the team wants to monitor.’

Most of the other absences also sounded like not much to worry about. Carroll said Reed “had to go home. He had a family thing.”

Intriguingly, Carroll said Kendricks missed practice because “he has got a business thing he is working on, got to take care of.” Kendricks is awaiting sentencing on an insider trading charge in Philadelphia, though as of the end of last week no new date had been set. As of Monday afternoon there was no report of anything new concerning sentencing for Kendricks. The team has said all along it expects Kendricks to be available to play this season.

Receiver DK Metcalf, who also sat out Saturday’s mock game with an oblique strain, stood on the sidelines during team drills Monday. However, he did conditioning and some individual work and Carroll said there’s a chance he will play against Denver.

“Looks like it,” Carroll said. “Got to wait and see, though. He could have practiced today. We wanted to get him another day clear and make sure it’s not anything lingering.”

As for Green, Carroll said he has an elbow issue related to an old injury.

Play of the day

There were a couple to pick from, depending on which side of the ball you prefer.

On defense, cornerback Tre Flowers had a few nice plays but notably batted away a Russell Wilson pass intended for Tyler Lockett about 40 yards down field. Wilson, though, got the better of the secondary when he threaded a fastball down the middle of the seam and past a few defenders into the hands of tight end Will Dissly for a TD in a red zone team session. That was one of two Dissly TDs in that session.

Injury report

Most of it is covered above.

Safety Lano Hill, who remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, had a helmet on and did some conditioning work, the most he has been seen doing during camp.

And linebacker Cody Barton remains out with a groin injury which had the Seahawks rather thin at linebacker. The first-team linebackers Monday were Austin Calitro, K.J. Wright and Shaquem Griffin, the latter playing the strongside position. Ben Burr-Kirvin got some significant work with the second unit at weakside linebacker.

And rookie OL Demetrius Knox was carted off the field in the late going. It was unclear his injury but he had foot surgery last year while at Ohio State.

Quotable

“Diss (Dissly) had a great day today. He was all over the place. He is making a bid for wanting to play this weekend (against Denver). We are watching and listening carefully because he looks like he’s ready to go,” Carroll on Dissly, who suffered a patellar tendon injury last season against Arizona.

Next up

The Seahawks will be back on the field Tuesday at 10:15 a.m.

Highlights

