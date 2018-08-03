Welcome to training camp, Nick Vannett.

After an unremarkable first week of practice in Renton, the Seahawks’ 6-foot-6, 261-pound tight end broke out on Friday, piling up impressive catches in team drills and displaying a growing chemistry with starting quarterback Russell Wilson. The most notable of those grabs may have been a deep shot down the seam, where Vannett leaped and ripped the football out of the grasp of standout middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

When ninth-year tight end Ed Dickson returns from a groin injury, whenever that is, he’ll likely assume the starting role. But Vannett showcased the upside that initially made him a 2016 third-round pick.

Elsewhere, the Seahawks ran a goal-line drill on Friday that provided a peek at the coaching staff’s personnel plans in that department. The team’s primary tailback options on the goal line were: 1.) Chris Carson, 2.) Rashaad Penny, and 3.) Mike Davis. Penny, Tyler Lockett and Cyril Grayson Jr. were the three players returning punts.

With Maurice Alexander missing practice because of a hip flexor issue, the Seahawks’ starting safeties on Friday were free safety Tedric Thompson and strong safety Bradley McDougald. With new signee J.R. Sweezy sitting out practice, Jordan Roos and Joey Hunt both rotated in with presumed starter D.J. Fluker at the right guard position. Hyped rookie Shaquem Griffin also received a few first-string reps at weakside linebacker, though trusted veteran K.J. Wright remains the definite starter.

Play of the day

In a red zone drill, quarterback Russell Wilson rolled out and delivered an improvised liner to wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who dived and pulled in the football in the corner of the end zone, beating cornerback Neiko Thorpe. As the crowd cheered, Lockett lay on his back, arms and legs spread, as if he were about to start making snow angels at any minute. Instead, he got to his feet and celebrated with Wilson and his teammates.

Injury report

The following players missed practice on Friday: wide receiver Doug Baldwin (knee), defensive end Dion Jordan (shin), linebacker Jake Pugh, cornerback Dontae Johnson (foot), defensive tackle Tom Johnson (groin), defensive end Marcus Smith II (hip flexor), fullback Jalston Fowler (hamstring), fullback Khalid Hill (shoulder), linebacker D.J. Alexander, defensive tackle Poona Ford, defensive back Mike Tyson (ribs) and wide receiver Caleb Scott. Defensive end Frank Clark (hand) was held out of team drills, as he has been throughout camp.

Quotable

“None. No. He’s no different than he was in the offseason. We just want to reconstruct his return to conditioning and all that kind of stuff, because he took a little bit of time off and we didn’t handle that just right. So we just want to give him the chance to get back right, with really good care and all that, knowing that he’s fine.” — Pete Carroll, on if there’s any concern that wide receiver Doug Baldwin will miss regular season games with a sore knee

Next up

The Seahawks will hold a simulated game on Saturday afternoon at the VMAC, starting at 1 p.m.

Highlights

Shaquem Griffin meeting media today. Says he and Shaquill have a five month old puppy Blue Frenchy. pic.twitter.com/8aYU0kPA9F — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2018

"Level Up" starts playing at Seahawks practice, and Ciara is sitting on the sideline with her kids, and Russell Wilson is running team drills, and life is weird. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 3, 2018

Mariners manager Scott Servais taking in Seahawks practice today. pic.twitter.com/gWAh6gOPK0 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2018

Jarran Reed, into your living room. pic.twitter.com/g15dhNfEV2 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 3, 2018

Pete Carroll with a rather frank assessment today of the progress of rookie QB Alex McGough. pic.twitter.com/oCcu2Gr9xJ — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2018

Pete Carroll says he has no worry that Doug Baldwin will be ready for regular season opener. pic.twitter.com/inpj42P6Ok — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2018