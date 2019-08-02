RENTON — Definitely a different vibe Friday at the VMAC, with Russell Wilson missing the first formal practice of his Seahawks career while attending his grandfather’s funeral in Virginia.

Wilson’s absence meant extra snaps for Geno Smith and Paxton Lynch, both of whom are vying for the No. 2 QB job.

Neither Smith nor Lynch was particularly sharp, but, also, neither had much of a chance to air it out during team periods. There were a couple long red-zone periods, and there was a strong emphasis on the run game.

Smith took the snaps with the No. 1 offense and had several quality throws during the first red-zone period. He also threw one interception (detailed below) and acknowledged he could have been sharper.

“I think I could have been a little more cleaner with some of the things, made a few more throws,” Smith said. “We had a lot of great plays, made a lot of great plays but obviously you want to be 100 percent. You can’t be 100 percent but you want to try to be 100 percent.’’

During one of the last team snaps, Lynch handed off to Bo Scarbrough, who weaved his way to the right edge and into the second level, where he benefited from a downfield block from … Lynch.

“It felt good out there,” Lynch said. “Obviously, Russ was attending to a family matter today, and we’re all praying for him and his family.”

Play of the day

K.J. Wright highlighted a good day for the defense when he hauled in a tipped pass near the offense’s goal line for what appeared to be a pick-six. Smith had tried to connect with Travis Homer on a check-down, but the pass was hot and deflected off Homer’s hands .. and went right to Wright.

Injury report

Rookie linebacker Cody Barton did not suit up for practice. He watched from the sideline.

Duane Brown was back at left tackle after missing Thursday’s practice for personal reasons.

Defensive tackle Naz Jones, out earlier in the week, was also back Friday.

Branden Jackson and Rasheem Green were the ends with the No. 1 defense for much of the day with Quinton Jefferson getting the day off.

Former UW star Ben Burr-Kirven had his most active day of camp working at weakside linebacker, often working with the number two defense with Austin Calitro in the middle and Shaquem Griffin at strongside backer.

Backup tackle George Fant went down briefly late in practice and trainers attended to his knee, lower leg. But Fant walked around fine afterward and seemed okay, though he did not return to practice.

Ethan Pocic again filled in at left guard with the starting offense with Mike Iupati getting another day off with a sprained foot. Iupati is expected back soon.

And rush end Ziggy Ansah stirred some early excitement when he took the field wearing a helmet and shoulder pads. It was his first time in pads of any kind since signing with the Seahawks, and while the crowd cheered his defensive line teammates gave him good-natured group bow. Ansah, though, did not take part in any football drills, working off to the side doing conditioning, as he has throughout camp as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Quotable

“He has that God-given leverage.” — Center Justin Britt on defensive tackle Poona Ford, who is listed at 5-feet-11 and 310 pounds.

Next up

The Seahawks will have their first mock game of camp at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell. The event is sold out.

Highlights

Paxton Lynch says he had a chance to sign with Redskins late last year but wanted to hold off and see if he’d get offer from Seattle. He had visited Seahawks at mid season. pic.twitter.com/PdnoCzMapU — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 2, 2019