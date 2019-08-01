RENTON — There were no pads, and presumably no full contact. Day 6 of Seahawks training camp turned out to be as eventful as any so far .

There was a fight between offensive lineman Ethan Pocic and defensive tackle Jarran Reed that resulted in both being sidelined for the rest of practice. Pocic was ejected, so he headed toward the locker room after throwing his helmet to the ground and being restrained by teammates, many of whom had initially helped pull him out of the pile that quickly developed as punches were thrown.

Coach Pete Carroll addressed the team after practice to remind them of the damage that such a fight could do during a game if a player or two were really ejected.

“It’s really important for us to recognize how devastating that can be in a game when you’ve only got so many guys,’’ Carroll said. “If you lose one position, it can change the whole complexion of the game for you, and we can not resort to that at any time.’’

Such fights are common in training camp, and the good news is that no one appeared to suffer any injuries in the process. Order was pretty quickly restored and play resumed without any further incidents.

Carroll joked that he was glad to be able to eject and fine the players, as would surely happen during the regular season.

It was unclear what led to the fight, other than emotions getting heated on a hot day near the end of practice. Pocic was again working with the first team at left guard with Mike Iupati again sitting out with a sprained foot (he may be back in a day or two with Carroll saying he could have practiced Thursday had it been necessary) and if nothing else it was clear his teammates had his back — center Justin Britt, who was not in on the play, ran from the back to help defend Pocic as the tussle began.

There was also a brief scary moment when receiver Tyler Lockett hit the ground hard and lay on the ground for a minute or so.

Carroll, though, said Lockett just had the wind knocked out of him and Lockett returned to the practice later. Lockett talked to the media later and said only that “I just fell. I can’t really talk about it too much.’’

And there was a legitimately unfortunate injury that may be serious to undrafted rookie free agent tight end Justin Johnson, who suffered what Carroll said appeared to be an Achilles injury late in practice.

Play of the day

Rookie safety Marquise Blair, a second-round pick out of Utah, got his most action yet after starting camp on the PUP list due to a hamstring injury and got his first interception on Thursday when he stole a pass away from tight end Ed Dickson on a crossing route on a throw by Russell Wilson. The pass appeared on-target but with Blair simply reaching in and taking it away from Dickson.

Injury report

As noted above, here was one significant new injury as rookie tight end Justin Johnson suffered what appeared to be an Achilles injury late in practice and was carted off. That leaves Seattle with just four healthy tight ends as Tyrone Swoopes remains out with a foot injury and that could mean the Seahawks needing to add a player at that spot.

Otherwise, there was nothing new evident.

However, Carroll confirmed that rookie defensive end L.J. Collier suffered “a badly sprained ankle” in practice on Tuesday and will be out for a few weeks. He gave no clear ETA on when Collier will return but he could well miss the rest of the preseason the way Carroll talked about the injury.

Left tackle Duane Brown missed practiced due to a family issue, Carroll said. George Fant worked primarily with the first team in his place with second-year player Jamarco Jones working with the second team.

Quotable

“It can’t get louder than the Blue Angels flying over head, which is great for us because we need all the distractions we can possibly be up against to get good at, to get right at,” Carroll, talking about the annual visit by the Blue Angels, who flew overhead throughout the workout, making it hard at times for the players to hear. Carroll said he thought that helped lead to a few miscommunications and a couple of penalties.

Next up

The Seahawks will be back on the field Friday expected to be in full pads for the first time, at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Highlights

