As the Seahawks endure a rash of injuries, young players were forced to step up during the fifth practice of training camp.

On Tuesday, the Seahawks were forced to take the bad with the good.

The bad, in this case, was the realization that several of the team’s most prominent wide receivers — namely, Doug Baldwin (knee soreness), Brandon Marshall (ankle/toe) and David Moore (hip flexor) — sat out practice entirely with nagging injuries.

The good was the fact that their younger, more unproven replacements continue to rise to the occasion.

In the fifth practice of training camp, second-year wide receiver Amara Darboh had easily his strongest showing of the summer, connecting numerous times with quarterback Russell Wilson on leaping grabs in team drills. Wide receiver Marcus Johnson — who came to Seattle from Philadelphia as part of the Michael Bennett trade this offseason — also continues to be a consistent performer while receiving starting reps.

On the other side, cornerback Trovon Reed — who the team signed last week — snagged a pair of interceptions, one each from backup quarterbacks Austin Davis and Alex McGough. Bradley McDougald (free safety) and Maurice Alexander (strong safety) served as the starting safety tandem for the second consecutive day. With defensive ends Frank Clark (hand), Marcus Smith II (hamstring) and Dion Jordan (shin) all hampered with injuries, a pair of rookies — Rasheem Green and Jacob Martin — cracked the starting rotation on the defensive line.

Play of the day

Jaron Brown found the end zone for the second consecutive day. This time, the 28-year-old wide receiver and first-year Seahawk burned Alexander down the seam, and Wilson dropped in a perfect deep pass for a long, highlight-worthy touchdown. Brown wasn’t touched as he ran free into the end zone.

Injury report

The injuries are piling up. The following players missed practice on Tuesday: Wide receivers Doug Baldwin (sore knee), Brandon Marshall (ankle/toe) and David Moore (hip flexor), defensive end Dion Jordan (shin), defensive end Marcus Smith II (hamstring), defensive tackle Eddy Wilson, fullbacks Jalston Fowler and Khalid Hill, tight ends Ed Dickson (groin) and Clayton Wilson, linebacker Warren Long and guards Avery Young and Rees Odhiambo. Defensive end Frank Clark (hand) continued to be limited to individual drills.

Quotable

“That was a position that we were really hoping (Jordan) was going to be a factor in. What we’re seeing now is a combination of guys. Frank (Clark) isn’t getting all the work yet, but we know Frank can be a very good edge rusher. Marcus (Smith II) and Barkevious (Mingo) are going to be big-time speed guys for us. But I’m really excited about Jacob Martin. He shows a lot of burst and a lot of intensity with his rush. Those four guys may be the guys that make up the speed rush until Jordan is part of that as well.” — Pete Carroll, diagnosing the Seahawks’ pass rush prospects without injured defensive end Dion Jordan

Next up

After a day off on Wednesday, the Seahawks return to the practice field at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.