RENTON — The Seahawks had their first significant injury of training camp on Tuesday when defensive end L.J. Collier left practice with a right ankle injury.

The first-round pick out of Texas Christian was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported later Tuesday. Collier could miss the entire preseason, the NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport reported.

Collier got tangled with right tackle Germain Ifedi on a pass rush during a play late in Tuesday’s workout, the team’s first practice in full pads.

Collier limped to the sideline with a trainer walking alongside, and was then carted back toward the locker room.

There was no immediate work on the severity of the injury.

“I’m not sure (what happened),” veteran left tackle Duane Brown said. “He was on the other side; I just saw him go down. Looked like he was in a lot of pain. I’m hoping he’s all right. He’s going to be a good player. I’m looking forward to working with him as well. Somebody who has a lot of ability and potential. Still kind of raw in his technique, but I’m looking forward to working with him.’’

Collier was drafted in first round to bolster a pass rush that was perhaps the team’s biggest need following the April trade of Frank Clark to Kansas City. Those issues have grown in the past week after the suspension of defensive tackle Jarran Reed and, now, Collier’s injury.

Collier, 6-feet-3 and 291 pounds, had been working mostly with the No. 3 defense during the first four practices of camp.

“Like him,’’ defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said Monday of Collier. “The kid is big, strong, fast, just like we expected. He loves ball. I think that he’s really getting comfortable with his environment now, and he’s certainly going to help us.”

This report will be updated as new details emerge.

Play of the day

A few minutes after Collier’s injury, another high-profile rookie closed practice with another highlight catch.

Guess who?

On the final play of 11-on-11, DK Metcalf made a diving reception on a Russell Wilson pass near the middle of the field. Metcalf sprang to his feet and ran some 20 yards for a practice-ending touchdown.

Yes, it is something new each day from Metcalf.

On the previous play, the 6-foot-4 rookie from Ole Miss ran a slant route and hauled in a 13-yard reception on a third-down pass from Wilson to extend the final drive.

Metcalf also had 14-yard reception from Wilson on the previous drive, which set up Wilson’s 23-yard TD pass to tight end Jacob Hollister on the next play.

And earlier, Metcalf had a short TD catch from Wilson in the front left corner of the end zone.

Injury report

Veteran linebacker Mychal Kendricks returned to practice after sitting out Monday with a minor injury.

Rookies Marquise Blair and Ben Burr-Kirven were both suited up and practiced as limited participants.

Veteran right guard Mike Iupati did not practice; his left foot was in a boot.

Tight end Tyrone Swoopes did not practice; his right foot was in a boot.

Next up

Players are off Wednesday. The next practice is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the VMAC.

