Shaquem Griffin isn’t having much trouble finding the football.

On Sunday, the rookie linebacker from Central Florida stripped tight end Nick Vannett in a team drill, forcing a turnover.

On Monday, in a 7-on-7 red zone drill, he backpedaled, jumped Vannett’s hitch route and intercepted quarterback Russell Wilson.

The offense did eventually find its footing during the fourth practice of training camp at the VMAC on Monday morning, however. Slot receiver Keenan Reynolds had another effective day filling in for veteran standout Doug Baldwin, and free agent signee Jaron Brown snagged a long touchdown from Wilson over the top of free safety Tedric Thompson. The running backs — particularly Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise and Rashaad Penny — continue to be used effectively both as runners and pass-catchers.

On the back end of Seattle’s defense, former Los Angeles Ram Maurice Alexander — who had been limited while recovering from a shoulder injury — served as the starter at strong safety, lining up next to starting free safety Bradley McDougald.

The Seahawks return to the practice field for practice No. 5 on Tuesday morning.

Play of the day

Third-year wide receiver Keenan Reynolds sprinted past cornerback Neiko Thorpe at the line of scrimmage, turned and located a fluttering deep ball from quarterback Russell Wilson. The football was placed perfectly over Reynolds’ shoulder, and the 5-10, 191-pound wide receiver hauled it in as he was tackled in the corner of the end zone for a 30-yard score.

Injury report

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin, fullback Jalston Fowler, wide receiver David Moore, wide receiver Caleb Scott and linebackers Warren Long and Jake Pugh missed Monday’s practice for unspecified reasons. Defensive end Dion Jordan (unspecified injury), tight ends Ed Dickson (groin) and Clayton Wilson and cornerback Dontae Johnson (foot) all were held out of their fourth consecutive practice. Defensive end Frank Clark (hand) and wide receiver Brandon Marshall (ankle/toe) continue to be limited in their participation. Rookie fullback Khalid Hill also missed part of Monday’s practice with an ice pack on his shoulder.

Quotable

“You’re kind of anticipating how guys are going to line up. We have to follow certain rules, but with three guys back, you don’t know exactly how guys are going to do it. So it’s really interesting. Preseason is going to tell you a lot, not only about the kickoff stuff but more about where people are aligned and what schemes they’re running. So we have our own ideas and what we’ve tried to study a lot, but preseason is going to be big — not only for what we’re doing but for studying other people and finding out what everyone’s doing.” — Seahawks special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, on adjusting to the NFL’s new kickoff rules in training camp

Next up

The Seahawks return to the field for training camp practice No. 5 at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.