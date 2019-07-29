RENTON — You had to look hard to see him, but former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was back at the VMAC on Monday, peering out long enough to sit down quickly at the table of KJR-AM and a show hosted by former teammate Cliff Avril. The only real proof was a photo snapped by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Lynch was in town for some personal appearances over the weekend, including a meet-and-greet at his downtown Beast Mode store.

How are things going with Lynch in what is apparently the first year of permanent retirement? We imagine he’d nod and say, “Thank you for asking.”

As for real football, that was easier to see as the Seahawks finally put on shoulder pads — full pads will wait one more day, apparently — and did some actual hitting.

“We were looking forward to this since the last time we were in pads (the playoff loss at Dallas),” defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said. “And I think a lot of things we do are getting ready for this day acclimation and getting guys and working them out and getting them strong for a day like this, and so far, so good.”

Indeed, what is always the major fear on the first day of hitting is injuries. But if there were any they were not apparent — no one got carted off or anything like that — though undoubtedly some guys are more sore now than they have been in a while.

It was the usual roughly 90-minute workout with lots of situational work, much of it red-zone work.

Play of the day

The offense appeared to have fewer question marks than the defense entering camp, with quarterback Russell Wilson re-signed, a set offensive line, a returning 1,000-yard rusher in Chris Carson and a receiving corps bolstered by some exciting rookies.

But for much of the team sessions Monday the defense appeared to hold its own, including getting a score on a pick-six by rookie defensive back Ugo Amadi.

Amadi corralled a high pass from Paxton Lynch that went off Carson’s hands, controlling it and then racing upfield with no offensive player in reach for a TD that was 90-plus yards.

Amadi, a fourth-round draft pick from Oregon, can play both corner and safety but has been mostly at safety, as he was on this play.

Injury report

The most significant injury news came as practice began and linebacker Mychal Kendricks walked on the field without a helmet or pads.

Kendricks’ issue was unclear, but Norton said is it not serious. Kendricks, who watched from the sideline, had knee surgery in December and dealt with a pectoral issue that limited him during OTAs and minicamp.

“He shouldn’t miss any major time,” Norton said.

Otherwise, there was little new.

CB Simeon Thomas, who sat out Sunday, returned Monday.

Tight end Will Dissly, who had knee surgery last year, saw extensive work throughout, catching a pass in a team drill. And rookies Ben Burr-Kirven and Marquise Blair were in uniform and practicing.

Quotable

“There are a lot of young guys who are really curious and really ready for it to be their time,” defensive coordinator Ken Norton, on the personnel makeover on defense without most of the big names from the Legion of Boom era.

Next up

The Seahawks will be back on the field, expected to be in full pads for the first time, at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Highlights

First day in pads. pic.twitter.com/eQKDYIqO0d — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) July 29, 2019