By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks cut rookie cornerback for breaking COVID protocol by trying to sneak a woman into team hotel
- Is it time to let Russ cook? Russell Wilson sure 'likes' the idea of the Seahawks cutting him loose earlier
- Analysis: As it hurtles toward an economic iceberg, UW Athletics will need numerous solutions to stay afloat
- Seattle Kraken releases long-awaited season-ticket pricing: Here's what it'll cost to watch live at Climate Pledge Arena
- Jose Canseco, Jay Buhner … Austin Shenton? Mariners prospect joins Cheney Stadium lore with 453-foot homer
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.