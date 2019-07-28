RENTON — We inched closer to some real football.

Defensive players were allowed to, well, play a little defense during the Seahawks’ third practice of training camp Sunday morning, after NFL rules mandated two no-contact practices to begin camp.

There still wasn’t any contact for the Seahawks on Sunday — players were again in jerseys and shorts, no pads — a change of course from the past. Even veteran linebacker K.J. Wright was surprised at the restrictions for Day 3.

“In my whole tenure, we always put pads on for the third day. No explanation,” Wright said. “I was like, ‘OK, whatever.’ We’ll put (pads) on tomorrow. It’s all good.”

The intensity did ratchet up ever so Sunday — perhaps Bobby Wagner‘s return had a little to do with that — and most figure that will escalate even more for Monday and the fourth practice … assuming the Seahawks are indeed in pads.

We’re all itching for a little real football, no?

Play of the day

Rookie linebacker Cody Barton made a diving interception of a Geno Smith pass near the goal line during a red-zone drill. Barton, the Seahawks’ third-round choice out of Utah, impressed coaches and teammates during OTAs with his maturity and ability to learn the playbook, and that’s carrying over into camp.

“Cody’s amazing,” Wright said. “He’s really good. He’s a good young rookie. He picks things up really good. I believe that he’s going to have a real good career. Once we put the pads on, there’s going to be some things he’s got to learn as far as taking on blocks and tackling that we’ll correct as well, but I’m glad to see he’s doing so well so far.”

The red-zone periods were otherwise productive for the offense.

Russell Wilson‘s best throw of the day might have been a 15-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Reynolds, who tip-toed the left side of the end zone to complete the catch. Reynolds then posed for fans packed in along the south end of the VMAC berm.

Wilson also had red-zone touchdown throws to C.J. Prosise in the flat on the right side, and another to J.D. McKissic on the left (beating Barton’s coverage).

Injury report

— Linebacker Justin Currie had a nice interception off Paxton Lynch during seven-on-seven but appeared to pull his hamstring on the play.

— Safety Lano Hill (hip) is expected to be out at least another couple of weeks, coach Pete Carroll said. That would help explain the need to re-sign veteran DeShawn Shead on Saturday.

— Tight end Will Dissly took his first team snaps of camp. He didn’t have any targets, but he does appear closer and closer to a full participate.

— Rookies Marquise Blair (hamstring) and Ben Burr-Kirven (sports hernia surgery) did not participate. Each had helmets on and did some early work but did not take part in team drills.

— Cornerback Simeon Thomas was not in attendance for an undisclosed reason.

Quotable

“If a guy’s going to get paid (top dollar), you want it to be a guy like that. … He’s a beautiful illustration of what you want a young man to be.” — Pete Carroll, speaking publicly for the first time about Bobby Wagner‘s new contract

Next up

The fourth practice of camp (and *hopefully* the first in pads) is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Monday at the VMAC.

Highlights

Bobby Wagner in getting the deal done. pic.twitter.com/7P4How17JE — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 28, 2019

Day 3 of Seahawks camp. pic.twitter.com/aELkw3neQQ — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) July 28, 2019

Pete Carroll on Bobby Wagner’s new deal: “If a guy’s going to get paid (top dollar), you want it to be a guy like that. … He’s a beautiful illustration of what you want a young man to be.” pic.twitter.com/ZxoGaAGW4b — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) July 28, 2019

Wright on Wagner representing himself in negotiations: "He did his homework, he stayed patient. He knew his worth and stuck with it. That’s very impressive. I know I couldn’t do it." — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) July 28, 2019