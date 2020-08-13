By
Seattle Times photo staff
Amanda Snyder is a Seattle Times staff photographer. Reach her at asnyder@seattletimes.com.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seattle Kraken releases long-awaited season-ticket pricing: Here's what it'll cost to watch live at Climate Pledge Arena
- Seahawks cut rookie cornerback for breaking COVID protocol by trying to sneak a woman into team hotel
- In 2018, the Mariners farm system ranked dead last. Now, it's No. 3. Here's how they did it.
- Their fall season has been canceled. So where do Jimmy Lake and the Washington Huskies go from here?
- Seahawks football is back: Here's how the first practice of an unusual training camp looked
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.