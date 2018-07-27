The Seahawks' young skill players flashed on Friday, though the tight end and defensive end positions continued to be marred by injuries.

As he ambled onto the practice field on Friday, fans leaning against the fence outside the Virginia Mason Athletic Center attempted to gain the attention of the Seahawks’ most popular rookie.

“Shaquem! Shaqueeeeem!”

At first, Shaquem Griffin — a 6-foot, 227-pound rookie linebacker — didn’t acknowledge them, kneeling and beginning to stretch, his eyes set on the turf. After a couple seconds, though, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner approached, physically lifting Griffin’s hand and waving it to the crowd, drawing laughs from the fans and a sheepish grin from Griffin.

Two days in, these young Seahawks are still learning the ropes.

Still, there were positive signs on Friday, as young wide receivers Marcus Johnson and David Moore each made impressive snags from starting quarterback Russell Wilson. The Seattle running back corps also continues to display both depth and talent, with second-year starter Chris Carson running at full speed and Rashaad Penny, C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic all flashing — albeit with minimal acceptable contact.

Defensively, all eyes remain fixed on the defensive secondary, where Earl Thomas is nowhere to be seen and second-year talents Tedric Thompson and Delano Hill compete for starting reps alongside versatile veteran Bradley McDougald.

Play of the day

Moore — a 6-0, 215-pound wide receiver and second-year pro — failed to establish much separation from cornerback Byron Maxwell along the sideline. Wilson delivered the football into the only available pocket, however, zipping a liner towards Moore’s back shoulder as the Gainesville, Texas, native contorted his body, bobbled the ball and brought it in for a significant gain.

Injury report

Defensive end Dion Jordan, who is dealing with an unspecified injury, watched practice without a helmet for the second consecutive day. Tight ends Ed Dickson (groin) and Clayton Wilson and cornerback Dontae Johnson (foot) all were held out of practice again on Friday as well. Defensive end Frank Clark (hand), linebacker Bobby Wagner, offensive tackle George Fant (knee) and wide receiver Brandon Marshall (ankle/toe) were all limited but participated in some capacity.

Quotable

“For me, really, there’s no added motivation. It’s for me. It’s something I want to prove to myself, that I can be healthy and I can come out here and play … because I know I can do it. I know that I can be out there and I can make plays for this team, so I want to be able to stay out there.” — running back C.J. Prosise, who has played in just 11 games in his first two seasons while dealing with ankle, scapula, groin and hamstring injuries