RENTON — Friday marked the last mandatory day of what some football coaches grumpily refer to as “gym class” — practice without pads and no hitting.

NFL rules require that teams have two such “gym classes” before being able to put on pads and hit a little.

So, Friday served its purpose for the Seahawks as another OTA-type workout, Seattle on the field for about an hour and 40 minutes (the Seahawks are also doing a substantial “walk-through” practice each day, as well).

And because things will change markedly once the pads go on, there isn’t a lot to assess yet about the Seahawks.

“The big thing will be when we come back on Sunday,” said offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer when asked what he’s seen so far about the team’s heralded young receivers, but a comment that could apply to just about everyone.

“We need that (contact), we need the aggressive press man-to-man (coverage),” he said. “We need to get rerouted. We need to have to again, work through contact. So, again, you put pads on it’s real football, or as close to real football as you can get, and all of our guys need that.”

Advertising

Play of the day

Receptions tend to stand out in these sessions, in which defenders cannot make plays on contested passes (they can make an interception if the ball basically comes right to them). So it was again Friday as Jaron Brown got loose behind Seattle’s No. 1 defense to corral a deep pass from Russell Wilson, with Bradley McDougald shaking his head as he saw Brown make the catch. It highlighted a good day for Brown in what has been portrayed as a really good offseason for a veteran receiver doing all he can to earn a starting spot despite the influx of rookies, notably DK Metcalf.

Injury report

No new injuries were apparent, and in general the personnel picture looked pretty much the same as Thursday.

C.J. Prosise, who did not practice on Thursday while battling the flu, was back, though he still appeared to get limited work.

Cornerback Davante Davis also sat out.

Safety Marquise Blair and linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, who have each passed their physicals, also remained sidelined, though being off the PUP list means they can take part in the walk-throughs.

Quotable

“My job, more than anything else, is to help our football team win, to go where, in my opinion, we could possibly go. It’s definitely possible and I really believe that. It’s possible, and I really believe the guys that we have, there’s a great chance that we can do something special,” quarterback Russell Wilson on expectations for this season.

Next up

The Seahawks are off on Saturday but will return to the practice field Sunday at 10:15 a.m.

Highlights

Lockett sticks the landing at the end here. pic.twitter.com/ZBHBfavIVd — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) July 26, 2019

Keenan Reynolds and that DK Metcalf guy on the far side. pic.twitter.com/VtLAm60rCA — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 26, 2019