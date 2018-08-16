The Seahawks' offense closed training camp with a flurry on Thursday.

Russell Wilson dropped back to pass on Thursday, scrambled, found few available options and chucked the football safely out of bounds. Keeping watch along the sideline, a police officer took a few steps, dropped to his knees and made the catch as the VMAC crowd cheered behind him.

As impressive as that was, the Seahawks provided plenty more highlight-reel receptions in the 15th and final practice of training camp on Thursday.

A consistent target was 34-year-old veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who had perhaps his most active day of training camp. In a red zone drill he ran a simple fade, boxing out the cornerback and hauling in a touchdown as Wilson guided the football to Marshall’s back shoulder. The 13th-year wide receiver didn’t appear at all limited, working with the starting offense throughout team drills.

Wide receivers Keenan Reynolds and Jaron Brown were also heavily involved on Thursday, with Brown specifically beating nickel cornerback Justin Coleman for a deep touchdown from Wilson early in practice.

The aforementioned offense didn’t have rookie running back Rashaad Penny (finger), but both C.J. Prosise (hip) and Mike Davis (toe) returned and fully participated. Most notably, Prosise took a screen pass from Wilson and darted into the end zone in a red zone drill.

As for other returning players, cornerback Byron Maxwell (hip/groin) was back on the field on Thursday, once again assuming the starting spot at right cornerback. Both free agent signee Dontae Johnson and rookie Tre Flowers worked in behind him. The Seahawks maintained the starting safety tandem of free safety Tedric Thompson and strong safety Bradley McDougald. Thompson made arguably the play of the day defensively, breaking decisively on a short pass from quarterback Austin Davis and nearly picking it off.

Play of the day

Speedy running back J.D. McKissic leaked out of the backfield on a wheel route, and Wilson led him perfectly with a deep pass that McKissic corralled in stride. McKissic bolted past overmatched safety Lorenzo Jerome and scampered into the end zone untouched for a roughly 60-yard touchdown.

Injury report

The following players did not participate in Thursday’s practice: wide receivers Doug Baldwin (knee) and Tyler Lockett (calf), offensive linemen J.R. Sweezy (ankle) and Isaiah Battle (knee), defensive end Dion Jordan (shin), linebacker Josh Forrest (unspecified), cornerbacks Neiko Thorpe (wrist) and Trovon Reed (unspecified), tight ends Ed Dickson (quad) and Clayton Wilson (unspecified) and safety T.J. Mutcherson (unspecified). Safety Maurice Alexander (hip), wide receiver Amara Darboh (hip flexor) and linebacker D.J. Alexander (unspecified) were also limited participants. Defensive end Marcus Smith II missed his second consecutive practice for personal reasons.

Quotable

“Chris Carson looks like a monster. He’s running hard. You can tell that the time off last year did something to his mentality. He doesn’t really say much when he gets out there. He just goes out there and plays, and I love it. He’s been doing a lot of great things in the running game. One thing I’ve noticed with him: he’s picking up in his pass protection. We all know he can run well. He runs hard. But his pass protection is really stepping up.” — safety Bradley McDougald, on Seahawks running back Chris Carson

Next up

Even though training camp is technically over, the Seahawks will return to the practice field for a walk-through at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Highlights

Getting ready to close the book on 2018 Seahawks training camp. pic.twitter.com/XvLcssDtAy — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 16, 2018

Poona Ford gets some praise. "That's exactly what we want!" pic.twitter.com/hEMQIg7K9M — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 16, 2018

Not sure what to make of this. pic.twitter.com/75SUNImdP2 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 16, 2018

Overcast for the final Seahawks training camp practice this year open to the public. pic.twitter.com/Gy6GD34blA — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2018

Mike Davis back practicing today. pic.twitter.com/b0lNo1q9p5 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 16, 2018