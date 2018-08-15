The defense dominated in the Seahawks' practice on Wednesday.

The most notable play in Wednesday’s practice was not an injury.

Thankfully.

Midway through the practice, quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a deep ball in the direction of fourth-year wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who laid out but could not bring it in. Lockett — who returned from a broken leg to play in all 16 games last season — stayed down, and many of his teammates ran over and took a knee surrounding him. After a couple tense moments, the 5-foot-10, 182-pound wide receiver got to his feet, and later returned to team drills after sitting out a couple series.

After the practice ended, head coach Pete Carroll said that Lockett had been kicked in the back of the calf, but he’s fine.

The Seahawks’ offense didn’t get many more positive breaks on Wednesday. Wilson was intercepted in a team drill when he dumped a short pass intended for running back J.D. McKissic right into the hands of linebacker K.J. Wright. Backup quarterback Austin Davis was also picked off by safety Lorenzo Jerome on a lazy floater down the seam. Rookie quarterback Alex McGough fumbled a snap and running back Gerald Holmes was also stripped by defensive tackle Nazair Jones.

Cornerbacks Jeremy Boykins, Elijah Battle and Shaquill Griffin picked up pass breakups in a 1-on-1 drill that is typically dominated by the wide receivers. Griffin, specifically, shadowed wide receiver Caleb Scott down the sideline, batted the ball away and then stomped away dramatically in celebration.

If there was a bright spot for the offense on Wednesday, it came in the form of second-year wide receiver David Moore, who maneuvered the sideline for several back-shoulder catches late in practice. McKissic also beat the Seattle linebackers to the end zone on a shallow crossing route from Wilson in a red zone drill.

Play of the day

On the last play of Wednesday’s practice, Davis heaved a deep pass to Moore, who was sprinting alongside cornerback Jeremy Boykins on the left sideline. Despite Boykins’ superior length, Moore boxed him out, leaped and corralled the pass before falling to the turf inside the 5-yard-line.

Injury report

The following players missed Wednesday’s practice: wide receiver Doug Baldwin (knee), defensive end Dion Jordan (shin), running backs Rashaad Penny (finger) and Mike Davis (toe), offensive guard J.R. Sweezy (ankle), offensive tackle Isaiah Battle (knee), linebacker Josh Forrest (unspecified), tight ends Ed Dickson (quad) and Clayton Wilson (unspecified), cornerbacks Neiko Thorpe (wrist) and Trovon Reed (unspecified), safety T.J. Mutcherson (unspecified). Running back C.J. Prosise (hip), safety Maurice Alexander (hip), linebacker D.J. Alexander (unspecified) and cornerback Byron Maxwell (hip/groin) were also limited participants.

Quotable

“I really like it. It’s a diverse group. There’s different style players in this group, and it’s probably the one that I think about the most, because I’m trying to figure out who’s going to fit in and who’s going to complement each other and all of that. How I’m going to settle that is just to be patient and wait it out and see how it goes, give guys lots of opportunities. Every day we’re spotting guys at different places to make sure they get their opportunities to show what they can do, so we can keep it as competitive as possible. Because all these guys are battling. They’re all battling and doing good things.” — Pete Carroll on the Seahawks’ wide receiver competition

Next up

The Seahawks return to the practice field at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Highlights

Soft landing for Bobby Wagner. pic.twitter.com/4sjTRqLyxu — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 15, 2018

Offense doing the bag drill. pic.twitter.com/XIpY1MVkXM — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 15, 2018

And, well, Mike Davis not practicing today so RB corps will be thin. pic.twitter.com/pNxXb3m9CB — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 15, 2018

Byron Maxwell back in pads. pic.twitter.com/4DZWbpV5NZ — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 15, 2018