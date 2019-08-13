RENTON — They met near the goal line, shoulder to shoulder, and the ensuing smacking of pads created what might have been the loudest reverberation of any hit during 14 days at Seahawks training camp.

The scene: Chris Carson took the handoff from Russell Wilson near the 10-yard line, followed blocks to the right and ran toward the end zone.

Before Carson could reach the goal line, safety Bradley McDougald met the 222-pound running back, shoulder to shoulder, mano a mano. The whistle quickly blew before either could finish the play, and for good reason — the Seahawks were again in shells (shoulder pads and shorts) for Tuesday’s practice, and there is no tackling, no full-blown hits.

So we’ll call this collision a stalemate, and also a signature moment in a heated workout at the VMAC.

Immediately after the Carson-McDougald hit, several players were pushing and shoving one another near the line of scrimmage, and that chippiness carried over to the final play of the day.

After Wilson hit Rashaad Penny for a 7-yard touchdown near the left pylon, several players (D.J. Fluker and Quinton Jefferson appeared to be in the mix) had to be separated at the line of scrimmage. In the end, nothing too serious, but still an indication of the increased intensity as training camp formally came to a close Tuesday.

“Good to way to end the camp, although we’re still rolling along,” Brian Schottenheimer said. “We’ll get a chance to get into Minnesota a little bit this week. But it was a really a fun practice. It got pretty competitive out there, which is always fun to see — a lot of jawing. It was a good work day — they got us some, we got them some. A good way to end the camp.”

Play of the day

Wilson had two TD passes in the final scrimmage period — a short pass to David Moore on a receiver screen, and then the day’s final throw to Penny after Wilson recognized presnap an all-out blitz coming.

But Wilson’s best throw might have come closer to the middle of the field during an earlier 11-on-11 period, when he hit Tyler Lockett in stride along the right sideline. Lockett had run and out-and-up route to beat the coverage of rookie safety Marquise Blair — and Wilson’s throw just ahead of Blair and right to Lockett’s left shoulder could not have been any better.

Paxton Lynch also had another productive day. On back-to-back throws in an early red-zone period, he threw touchdown passes to Jazz Ferguson (15 yards) and Wes Saxton (7 yards), and later hit Will Dissly and Nick Vannett for touchdown throws going the other way.

Injury report

There were no apparent new injuries Tuesday, though Bo Scarbrough and Jamarco Jones both sat out.

Shaquem Griffin (bruised knee) was back in pads after missing the previous two days.

Quotable

“He had probably one of the best practices any receiver has had all camp yesterday. It wasn’t in one period. It was in every single period. … He had a nice day today as well.” — Schottenheimer, on rookie receiver Gary Jennings’ big day Monday

Next up

Players have a day of Wednesday. They’re back on the practice field at 11:15 a.m. Thursday for the first of three straight days of practice leading up to the second preseason game, Sunday at Minnesota.

Highlights

