Pete Carroll's one-handed catch wasn't the only highlight in Monday's practice.

Monday’s most impressive catch was made by Pete Carroll.

As the 12th practice of training camp kicked off at the VMAC, a punt was sent spiraling towards the Seahawks’ ninth-year head coach. Carroll closed on it, centered under it and caught it with one hand, trapping it firmly between his left hand and his leg.

Not bad for a 66-year-old.

The Seahawks’ more established players weren’t always as successful on Monday. Veteran wideout Brandon Marshall showed some rare inconsistency with his hands, dropping a couple routine catches in individual drills and juggling a fade to the corner of the end zone in a team period. He eventually came down with the football but was ruled out of bounds.

Slot wide receiver Keenan Reynolds was more impressive, making a number notable catches for quarterback Russell Wilson as Reynolds continues to fill in for the injured Doug Baldwin.

Speaking of injuries, rookie running back Rashaad Penny left the field with the medical staff during practice and did not return. When asked if Penny is OK after practice, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said, “I think so.” Without running backs Penny, C.J. Prosise (hip) and starter Chris Carson (likely day off), Mike Davis and J.D. McKissic gobbled up the available reps.

The starting safety tandem was free safety Tedric Thompson and strong safety Delano Hill again on Monday, though back up strong safety Delano Hill made a nice pass breakup on a quick out route intended for tight end Nick Vannett near the goal line. Rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin also flashed with a diving breakup on a pass from quarterback Austin Davis.

Play of the day

In this case, Rasheem Green made the plays of the day. In a 1-on-1 pass rush drill, the rookie defensive end easily beat rookie offensive lineman Skyler Phillips with a speed rush to the outside for a sack. On the following rep, Green bull-rushed Phillips, overpowering him so dramatically that Phillips fell backwards and Green nearly trampled him. It was another positive performance for the 6-foot-4, 279-pound rookie that finished with 1.5 sacks in the preseason opener against Indianapolis.

Injury report

The following players sat out Monday’s practice: offensive linemen J.R. Sweezy (ankle), Isaiah Battle (knee) and Jamarco Jones (ankle), defensive end Dion Jordan (shin), tight ends Ed Dickson (quad) and Clayton Wilson (unspecified), wide receiver Doug Baldwin (knee), cornerbacks Byron Maxwell (hip/groin), Neiko Thorpe (wrist) and Trovon Reed (unspecified), linebackers Josh Forrest (unspecified) and D.J. Alexander (unspecified), safeties Maurice Alexander (hip) and T.J. Mutcherson (unspecified), defensive tackle Joey Ivie (unspecified) and running back C.J. Prosise (hip). Amara Darboh (hip flexor) was limited to individual drills, while running back Rashaad Penny left practice with an undisclosed injury.

Quotable

“As you can see, they’re bonding and playing really well together. You have Tedric, who’s doing a great job of staying in the deep middle and making tackles on the run and really throwing his body around. And McDougald is really smart, and he really does a great job of getting everybody on the same page and making sure that the coverages are right, the checks are right and the formations and all the things match up. He’s really bright. Matching him with what the linebackers and the d-line are doing, I’ve been really happy so far.” — defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., on the chemistry between starting safeties Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson

Next up

After a day off, the Seahawks return to practice at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Highlights

Wow, Chris Carson looks great. pic.twitter.com/yvxAjA0twf — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 13, 2018

Naz Jones back in pads today. pic.twitter.com/wbqD8mRilg — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 13, 2018

JR Sweezy also remains out. pic.twitter.com/NkQQlq6eYs — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 13, 2018

A glimpse of early practice. pic.twitter.com/s1UcooU4yX — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 13, 2018