RENTON — Members of the U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard were lined up along the edge of the far field, next to Lake Washington, and the final throw of Monday’s Seahawks’ practice just happened to play out right in front of them.

So Pete Carroll ran over to the sideline and put the call in their hands. A handful of them raised their arms to signal a touchdown, creating a playfully controversial conclusion to Day 13 of training camp.

Carroll agreed with the service members, joining them with his arms raised. Jazz Ferguson, the 6-foot-5 rookie receiver, spiked the ball emphatically to celebrate his walk-off 35-yard TD catch from Paxton Lynch.

A side judge had ruled Ferguson had pushed off on cornerback Tre Flowers just before leaping and hauling in the pass in the left front corner of the end zone. Ferguson protested, and Carroll (and the service members) agreed with the receiver, overruling the call on the field.

A couple minutes later, just about every player and coach greeted the service members on that sideline, offering handshakes and autographs for a good 20 minutes after practice ended.

Play of the day

It was another good day for Ferguson, and a good day for another rookie receiver — Gary Jennings.

In one early red-zone drill, Jennings had a short touchdown catch out of the slot from Lynch.

On the next 11-on-11 series, he had a nice catch for a sizeable gain running across the field right to left. And shortly after that, he had the day’s highlight play — a one-handed grab deep down field on a throw from Russell Wilson.

“He’s a strong, athletic guy. Today he definitely showed up and made some great plays,” Wilson said.

Injury report

There did not appear to be any significant new injuries Monday.

• Safety Lano Hill (offseason hip surgery) participated in team drills for the first time.

• Flowers appeared to jam his shoulder early in practice while contesting a pass to David Moore. After getting treated by trainers, Flowers returned to the field.

• George Fant, C.J. Prosise, J.D. McKissic, Travis Homer, Shaquem Griffin and Jacob Hollister remained sidelined.

Quotable

“I think he’s going to be really special for us.” — Russell Wilson, continuing his praise of rookie receiver DK Metcalf

Next up

Seahawks are back at the VMAC for another 10:15 a.m. practice Tuesday. Players are scheduled to have an off day Wednesday.

Highlights

