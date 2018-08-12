Russell Wilson goes deep, Brandon Marshall makes a highlight-reel catch and two notable defensive players take positive steps in returns from injury.

Sunday’s practice wasn’t short on highlights.

The Seahawks returned to the practice field on Sunday morning for the first time since falling 19-17 at home to the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener on Thursday. Quarterback Russell Wilson certainly didn’t show any rust in the no-pads practice session, at one point launching a 75-yard touchdown pass to streaking fourth-year wide receiver Tyler Lockett. He also delivered a liner along the sideline to wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who pulled it in with just his left hand in front of cornerback Tre Flowers.

Wilson wasn’t perfect, though. In one team drill, the quarterback’s pass was tipped high in the air at the line of scrimmage, and linebacker K.J. Wright tracked it down for a diving interception.

Wide receiver David Moore — who took a nasty shot late in Thursday’s preseason game but cleared all concussion tests — made several impressive catches on Sunday, the most notable being a high pass he snared with strong hands over cornerback Jeremy Boykins. Boykins later answered with an acrobatic interception going out of bounds on a pass from backup quarterback Austin Davis.

There were some notable defensive reinforcements in team drills on Sunday. Defensive end Frank Clark (hand) and cornerback Dontae Johnson (foot) both participated in team drills for the first time in training camp.

Veteran left tackle Duane Brown was characteristically impressive on Sunday, repeatedly stoning defensive end Marcus Smith II in a one-on-one pass rush drill.

Rookie punter Michael Dickson held for placekicker Sebastian Janikowski’s field goals, which he had yet to do earlier in training camp. That could be an indication that Dickson has pulled ahead in the punting competition with 13th-year pro Jon Ryan.

Sunday’s practice also produced the first skirmish of training camp, as defensive end Rasheem Green and offensive lineman Willie Beavers traded a few punches after a play before being quickly separated. As punishment, Green was forced to run a lap around the practice field.

Play of the day

Wilson faked a hand off, rolled out to his right and uncorked a deep ball in the direction of Lockett, who blazed past strong safety Bradley McDougald. Lockett caught the pass in stride and cruised untouched into the end zone for a 75-yard score, yielding the largest cheer of the day.

Injury report

The following players sat out Sunday’s practice: wide receivers Doug Baldwin (knee) and Amara Darboh (hip flexor), running back C.J. Prosise (hip), cornerbacks Byron Maxwell (hip/groin), Neiko Thorpe (wrist) and Trovon Reed (unspecified), defensive back Mike Tyson (ribs), safeties Maurice Alexander (hip flexor) and T.J. Mutcherson (unspecified), linebackers D.J. Alexander (unspecified) and Josh Forrest (unspecified), tight ends Ed Dickson (quad) and Clayton Wilson (unspecified), defensive tackle Joey Ivie (unspecified) and offensive linemen J.R. Sweezy (ankle), Isaiah Battle (knee) and Jamarco Jones (ankle).

Quotable

“It took him a little bit to get his feel, and he would tell you that, too. He started a little slow. He was really hyped up and he wasn’t moving well. And then he slowed things down, backed up a little bit with his alignments and started really hitting the line of scrimmage. You see the speed that he has and his nature to be aggressive and run and be an attacking player really showed up the first time out. He’s got a million things to learn. So he’s just getting started, but the fundamental part of it that he wanted to hit, it showed. So it was exciting.” — Pete Carroll, evaluating rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin’s first preseason game

Next up

The Seahawks return to the practice field at 10:15 a.m. on Monday.

Highlights

Pete Carroll's evaluation of Shaquem Griffin's first preseason game: pic.twitter.com/xGEB09YYgB — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 12, 2018

One of Thursday's standouts, DE Rasheem Green: pic.twitter.com/KyJXw8dtW1 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 12, 2018

When German TV comes to town. pic.twitter.com/Ibnnuy1tY7 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 12, 2018