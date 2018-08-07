Tuesday's practice was marked by some new starters, diving catches and a whole lot of missed 25-yard field goals.

The practice finally, mercifully ended.

But not before Seahawks players were asked to make a 25-yard field goal on Tuesday morning. The team formed an oval around the holder, and one by one, players stepped up and promptly missed.

Jordan Roos missed. Poona Ford missed — twice. Roos missed again. Jarran Reed missed. Shaquem Griffin missed. Justin Britt missed. Shaquill Griffin missed.

Finally, on the team’s 14th try, long snapper Tyler Ott split the uprights.

The Seahawks’ 10th practice of training camp, however, wasn’t totally defined by failure. Fourth-year wide receiver Tyler Lockett had perhaps his most impactful practice of the summer, diving for passes from Russell Wilson and maneuvering smoothly around blocks in the open field. Outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo earned left tackle Duane Brown’s begrudging respect, receiving a fist-bump from Brown after beating him on a speed rush in a 1-on-1 drill. Wide receiver Marcus Johnson hauled in a diving touchdown grab in the corner of the end zone from Wilson, who had improvised and rolled out of the pocket in a red zone drill.

After struggling with two penalties in the team’s mock game on Saturday, right tackle Germain Ifedi was again flagged for a false start on Tuesday. Rookie Jamarco Jones promptly took his place and earned a number of starting reps, as Ifedi was temporarily banished to the second team.

With veteran cornerback Byron Maxwell sitting out because of a groin/hip flexor issue, converted college safety Tre Flowers earned the starting nod opposite Shaquill Griffin. Standout linebacker K.J. Wright, who had been held out of several practices with a groin injury, returned to action on Tuesday.

The Seahawks return to the practice field on Wednesday morning (though they’ll likely leave the placekicking to Sebastian Janikowski and Jason Myers).

Play of the day

Wilson displayed perfect timing on a crossing pattern by Lockett, releasing the pass before the fourth-year wide receiver made his break. Lockett took a sharp right turn, then slid to the turf and corralled the football, earning a hearty cheer from the VMAC crowd.

Injury report

The following players did not participate in Tuesday’s practice: defensive end Dion Jordan (shin), wide receivers Doug Baldwin (knee) and Amara Darboh (unspecified), defensive tackle Nazair Jones (unspecified), linebacker D.J. Alexander (unspecified), safety Maurice Alexander (hip flexor), offensive guard J.R. Sweezy (ankle), cornerbacks Byron Maxwell (hip/groin), Trovon Reed (unspecified) and Neiko Thorpe (wrist), fullback Jalston Fowler (hamstring), tight ends Ed Dickson (groin) and Clayton Wilson (unspecified). Defensive end Frank Clark (hand) and wide receiver Brandon Marshall (ankle/toe) were also limited.

Quotable

“I could (not) care less how people felt. Some people thought I had a bad season last year. I thought I had a great season, the way that I felt. Not too many people would have been able to go out there and play all 16 games, like I did, or even do half the stuff that I did. So I take that credit upon myself. I could have easily sat out and taken the easy way out, but I don’t ever do that. Coming into this year, I’m stronger mentally. I’m stronger physically. There’s a lot of things that I can do. I can go back to how I play my game.” — wide receiver Tyler Lockett, on the perception that he underwhelmed in 2017 after coming back from a broken leg

Next up

The Seahawks will hold a closed practice at 10 a.m. on Wednesday before hosting the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener on Thursday night.

