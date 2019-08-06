RENTON — Any question Seahawks coaches may have had whether rookie receiver DK Metcalf is ready to play in Thursday’s first preseason game was answered emphatically during Tuesday’s practice.

In short succession during a full-team session late in practice, Metcalf first beat starting right cornerback Tre Flowers to acrobatically snare a pass down the sidelines on a fade route from Russell Wilson and then hold on as he fell to the ground, then beat starting left cornerback Shaquill Griffin on another deep pass down the sidelines from Wilson.

Metcalf didn’t take part in Saturday’s “mock game” while dealing with a minor oblique injury. But the twisting, turning and running performed during his two catches Tuesday appeared all the evidence anyone would need that he’s ready go at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Denver Broncos at CenturyLink Field.

Kicker Jason Myers also looked game ready. He easily hit a 60-yarder to cap his kicking session, with the specialists then taking off for CenturyLink Field to get in some practice kicks there in advance of Thursday’s game.

Not that the preseason means much of anything: Seattle went 0-4 in the preseason last year before going 10-6 in the regular season to earn a playoff berth that surprised more than a few national observers.

But considering the team’s winless preseason last year, expect coach Pete Carroll to revel in any wins the team may be able to get in August this time around.

Play of the day

The two Metcalf plays drew the most attention from the crowd. Another came when Chris Carson burst through a wide open hold created by D.J. Fluker, going untouched until he was deep into the secondary.

Injury report

Two players returned to full action Tuesday: LB Mychal Kendricks, who was out Monday dealing with what Carroll called a “business” situation; and DE Rasheem Green, who had been dealing with an elbow problem. LB Cody Barton was also back in pads during early work but did not take part in team drills — he has been out with a groin issue.

A couple of new players sat out, notably QB Geno Smith, RBs Travis Homer and C.J. Prosise and OLs Jordan Simmons and Demetrius Knox. Carroll did not speak to the media Tuesday, so there was no official update on any injuries and their potential severity. Smith had tape on a knee, indicating that may be his issue.

DT Nazair Jones started practice in full pads but was out of pads by the time it ended with ice on a knee.

Running back J.D. McKissic also left practice late with an undisclosed injury.

DT Jarran Reed was also again absent, with Carroll saying on Monday he is away dealing with a family issue, while TE Ed Dickson also remained absent as the team considers whether he needs surgery on his knee. TE Jacob Hollister was also again out dealing with a groin injury.

And LB Bobby Wagner was present but again watched as he is expected to be sidelined for a week or so following a platelet-rich plasma procedure a few days ago.

Quotable

“I know a lot of things I need to work on so I try to sharpen that up in my game. But yeah the confidence is definitely big. Having a full season and being able to play in the NFL is a great feeling,” running back Chris Carson on having a different feeling in camp this year after playing in 14 games after having played just four games in his rookie season.

Next up

With a game on Thursday, the Seahawks will hold a light practice on Wednesday morning at the VMAC. The practice is closed to the public.

Highlights

Defensive line working out as Seahawks begin day 10 of camp. pic.twitter.com/ysAYf83Ewv — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 6, 2019

DK Metcalf among the four practicing kickoff returns. Others are Lockett, Moore and Penny. pic.twitter.com/uQ7v0UBXqL — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 6, 2019

Earl Mitchell and Jamie Meder in psss rush drill. pic.twitter.com/Ck3MDcaImm — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 6, 2019