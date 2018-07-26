The Seahawks opened training camp in front of more than 2,000 fans at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. We've collected the play of the day, injury report, a quote to note and more.

The 2018 Seahawks opened training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center on Thursday morning, trotting out a heavily retooled roster in front of more than 2,000 fans. As expected, safety Earl Thomas was not among the attendees, as the ninth-year safety attempts to force either a contract extension or a trade. A pair of projected starters — defensive end Frank Clark and tight end Ed Dickson — also missed practice or were limited with unexpected injuries.

Play of the day

Rookie defensive end Jacob Martin made an impression in his first professional practice, cutting under a crossing route to snag an interception from first-year quarterback Alex McGough. Martin — a 6-2, 242-pound Temple alum — promptly took off down the sideline, flanked by a gaggle of giddy defensive teammates.

Injury report

Safety Kam Chancellor, whose career is likely over because of a neck injury, was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, making him ineligible to play this season. The team waived Malik McDowell prior to Thursday’s practice with a non-football injury designation. The Seahawks placed Jordan, tight end Clayton Wilson and cornerback Dontae Johnson on the PUP list and Dickson on the non-football injury list. They also waived cornerback DeAndre Elliott after a failed physical stemming from an ankle injury suffered in the 2017 preseason. Clark (hand surgery), linebacker D.J. Alexander and offensive linemen George Fant and Rees Odhiambo were all limited as they work their way back from injuries.

Quotable

“I’m just out here working, man, focusing on my craft. I’m excited to be out here. This is my first training camp in a couple years, because I was injured the year before last (and I held out last year). Being able to have a full year with the guys — being out here grinding, working — this is the time when the o-line specifically builds our chemistry. So being able to be a part of that is huge for me. That’s all I’m focused on right now.” — left tackle Duane Brown, on his mentality entering a contract year

Attendance: 2,180