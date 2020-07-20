For a few years now, as the Seahawks have approached the opening of training camp, we’ve ranked every player on the roster, from 90 down to one.

I’m going to do so again this year but with a few of what-should-be-obvious caveats.

For one, we don’t know for sure yet exactly how camp will look once it begins — assuming it does begin on July 28 as the league informed teams over the weekend that it expects will happen.

Another is that we’ve yet to see teams do anything on the field since the end of last season.

Typically, teams would have had up to 13 full-squad, on-field workouts as well as more position and offense and defense drills, which would have given the coaches (and by extension, the fans and media) a sense of a depth chart.

Instead, for the 34 players on the Seahawks roster who have never been part of the organization before this season, the beginning of training camp will mark the first time they’ve put on Seahawks gear and run out onto the field at the VMAC.

So, sorting out the roster figures to be more difficult — especially in the early stages — than most years.

Also, as for the rating, consider it mostly a chance to get to know each player on the team and their potential role for this season as much as anything. Someone has to be 90th. But this year more than ever, where you start may not be where you finish.

90. Defensive back Jayson Stanley

Why he’s ranked here: Stanley is one of the bigger unknowns on the roster, a former college receiver at Georgia who was moved to corner by Atlanta as an undrafted free agent a year ago and also spent time on the practice squads of Miami and Jacksonville. The Seahawks are intrigued by his size (6-2, 209) and speed (he ran a 10.83 100 meters in high school).

89. Tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson

Why he’s ranked here: Tight end is a loaded position for the Seahawks, so Wood-Anderson — an undrafted free agent — is logically playing mostly to try to impress to win a practice squad spot (remember, the PS size has officially been increased to 12 but is expected to go to 16 to add insurance for potential COVID-19 outbreaks). Caught 38 passes in two years at Tennessee.

88. Receiver Seth Dawkins

Why he’s ranked here: The addition of free agent Phillip Dorsett II, drafting of Freddie Swain and the return of a number of younger receivers from the last few years won’t make it easy for any UDFA to make the roster this year. Dawkins has intriguing measurables, at 6-foot-3, 218 pounds. Caught 94 passes for 1,510 yards and nine TDs in four years at Louisville.

87. Defensive end Marcus Webb

Why he’s ranked here: This is Marcus Webb, not to be confused with J’Marcus Webb, a veteran offensive lineman who had an undistinguished year with the Seahawks in 2016. Webb, a 6-2, 247-pounder out of Troy University, will be thrown into the rush end competition.

86. Cornerback Kemah Siverand

Why he’s ranked here: Cornerback is a loaded spot as the Seahawks have 10 players listed at that position entering training camp, including three undrafted free agents. They usually keep five on the 53-man roster, so it won’t be easy for any of the UDFAs to make it. Siverand, who played at Texas A&M and Oklahoma State, played mostly special teams in 2019 making it hard to get a read on exactly how good his chances are with the Seahawks. But being good on special teams could also be his way to make it.

85. Cornerback Debione Renfro

Why he’s ranked here: Renfro declared for the draft after his junior year at Texas A&M and went unselected, signing with the Seahawks as a free agent. Some think his best NFL position could be safety, and it will be interesting to see if the Seahawks take a look at him there, as well.

84. Offensive tackle Tommy Champion

Why he’s ranked here: An undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State, he started at right tackle and left guard for the Bulldogs last season, and the Seahawks could look at him at both spots. But there’s a lot of competition ahead of him as they have 17 offensive linemen on its roster entering camp.

83. Cornerback Gavin Heslop

Why he’s ranked here: The 6-foot, 197-pounder out of Stony Brook was quoted after he signed as an undrafted free agent that he can play anywhere in the secondary, so he’s another one that it will be interesting to see eventually where the Seahawks tries him. But he was primarily a corner in college.

82. Defensive tackle Josh Avery

Why he’s ranked here: The 6-3, 322-pounder from Southeast Missouri may be as unknown as anyone on this list. But he projects as the prototypical run-stuffing defensive tackle in the Seahawks’ defense, and they have some uncertainty there, so he could

81. Running back Patrick Carr

Why he’s ranked here: The May addition of Carlos Hyde gave the Seahawks much-needed depth at the tailback spot, and the undrafted free agents at that position are fighting mostly to earn a spot on the practice squad. The 5-8, 207-pound Carr had 1,274 yards combined the last two years at Houston.

80. Safety Josh Norwood

Why he’s ranked here: The Seahawks list Norwood specifically as a free safety. He began his career at Ohio State before transferring and ending up at West Virginia, where he played both safety and corner.

79. Safety Chris Miller

Why he’s ranked here: Miller, who started the last two years at Baylor, also is listed by the Seahawks as a free safety. Seattle is known interested in trading for Jamal Adams, which could vastly change how the safety depth chart appears, now and long into the future.

78. Tight end Tyler Mabry

Why he’s ranked here: As noted earlier, the Seahawks are flush in tight ends, though the fact Colby Parkinson could be questionable for the start of the season with a foot fracture suffered in June might open up some opportunity. Mabry, who played last year at Maryland after four years at Buffalo, is regarded as more of a blocking tight end.

77. Defensive end Eli Mencer

Why he’s ranked here: Listed as a defensive end, the Seahawks also list Mencer at 6-1, 225. So, we know what he’s here for — to rush the passer. They need as much of that as they can get, which means anyone who may be able to provide it can’t be ruled out. Mencer had 21.5 sacks in 45 games at Albany.

76. Guard Khalil McKenzie

Why he’s ranked here: McKenzie, a sixth-round pick by Kansas City in 2018, spent all of last season on Seattle’s practice squad and then was re-signed in April. But other additions at guard this offseason make that a pretty deep position for the Seahawks.