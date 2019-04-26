The Seahawks are surely hoping that 6-3, 228-pound receiver D.K. Metcalf, who surprisingly fell to them at the last pick in the second round Friday, will help complement Doug Baldwin and the rest of Seattle’s receiving corps in 2019.

But a few minutes after the Seahawks made a trade up with New England to get Metcalf with the 64th pick— an Ole Miss product who had been considered as a near-certain first-rounder heading into the draft — news broke that Metcalf may have to help replace Baldwin, not just help him out.

Rumors have circulated all offseason about the future of the 30-year-old Baldwin after an injury-plagued 2018 campaign.

But ESPN’s Adam Schefter gave the most definitive report yet Friday that Baldwin’s career is in doubt, stating via Twitter that he may not be able to play again due to injuries he has suffered in recent seasons.

Reported Schefter: “At the age of 30, Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin might be unable to play again due to the cumulative effect of multiple injuries, per sources. There is a real chance that Baldwin, one of the Seahawks’ best and most popular players, has played his last NFL down, a source said Friday.”

Baldwin has had surgeries on his knee and shoulder as well as a sports hernia surgery since the end of the 2018 season.

Baldwin at one point called last season “hell” as he dealt with myriad injuries and missed three games — the first he had missed since 2012.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll gave a vague answer on Monday when asked about Baldwin and his recovery.

“Yeah he is (here in Renton),” Carroll said. “He’s working at it every day. He is here in the building and I didn’t see him today but he was here and he is working at it and making good progress. It’s a long haul.’’

Seahawks general manager John Schneider had likewise given a vague answer with no real ETA on Baldwin when asked about him last week.

“That’s a process we are still working through,’’ he said. “He is recovering from that right now and we will see where it goes. … he’s a tough guy, though. If anybody can recover from surgeries like this, it’s Doug.’’

Metcalf was one of the stars of the NFL Combine after running a 4.33 40, which many draft experts figured had solidified his status as a first-round pick.

But some had questioned Metcalf’s production at Ole Miss — he had just 67 receptions in three seasons, though he showed big-play potential, averaging 18.3 yards per reception with 14 touchdowns.

And those concerns likely contributed to his fall down the draft.

The Seahawks appeared to take no chances he would drop further, making a quick trade with the Patriots to deal picks 77 and 118 to move up 13 spots to get Metcalf.

Metcalf becomes the heaviest receiver on Seattle’s roster, and tied with Jaron Brown as the tallest.

Metcalf has impressive bloodlines as his father, Terrence Metcalf, played offensive line in the NFL from 2002-10. He is a cousin of Terry Metcalf, a graduate of Seattle’s Franklin High who went on to play running back in the NFL in the ’70s and ’80s. Eric Metcalf, who also played in the NFL and was born in Seattle, is also a cousin.