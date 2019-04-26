After trading back multiple times in the 2019 NFL draft, the Seahawks surprisingly made a trade with the New England Patriots to move up 13 spots from No. 77 to No. 64 to take wide receiver D.K. Metcalf in the second round.

Metcalf had been regarded as an almost certain first-rounder after being one of the standout performers at the NFL Combine where he ran a 4.43 40.

The pick came a few minutes before ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Seattle receiver Doug Baldwin may not be able to play again due to injuries he has suffered in recent seasons.

Reported Schefter: “At the age of 30, Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin might be unable to play again due to the cumulative effect of multiple injuries, per sources. There is a real chance that Baldwin, one of the Seahawks’ best and most popular players, has played his last NFL down, a source said Friday.”

Baldwin has had surgeries on his knee and shoulder as well as a sports hernia surgery since the end of the 2018 season.

Baldwin at one point called last season “hell” as he dealt with myriad injuries and missed three games — the first he had missed since 2012.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll gave a vague answer on Monday when asked about Baldwin and his recovery.

“Yeah he is (here in Renton),” Carroll said. “He’s working at it every day. He is here in the building and I didn’t see him today but he was here and he is working at it and making good progress. It’s a long haul.’’

Seahawks general manager John Schneider had likewise given a vague answer with no real ETA on Baldwin when asked about him last week.

“That’s a process we are still working through,’’ he said. “He is recovering from that right now and we will see where it goes. … he’s a tough guy, though. If anybody can recover from surgeries like this, it’s Doug.’’

But some had questioned Metcalf’s production at Ole Miss — he had just 67 receptions in three seasons, though he showed big-play potential, averaging 18.3 yards per reception with 14 touchdowns.

Seattle traded its pick at 77 and another at 118 to move up 13 spots to grab Metcalf.

Listed at 6-3, 228, Metcalf becomes the heaviest receiver on Seattle’s roster, and tied with Jaron Brown as the tallest.

Metcalf has impressive bloodlines as his father, Terrence Metcalf, played offensive line in the NFL from 2002-10. He is a cousin of Terry Metcalf, a graduate of Seattle’s Franklin High who went on to play running back in the NFL in the ’70s and ’80s.