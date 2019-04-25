Death, taxes and the Seahawks trading their first-round pick.

For the eighth straight year, the Seahawks dealt their first pick Thursday, making a trade with Green Bay, getting the Packers’ pick at No. 30 in return as well as picking up two fourth-round selections — 114 and 118.

That means Seattle has either traded its first-round pick for another player, or for more picks, in every draft since 2011 when they used their original first-round pick on offensive lineman James Carpenter at 25.

The trade means Seattle now has seven picks — 29, 30, 92, 114, 118, 124 and 159 — after having entered the week with just four. Seattle picked up the 29th pick with the Frank Clark trade on Tuesday and now get two more.

It’s also the second straight year Seattle has traded with Green Bay.

In 2018 the Seahawks moved down from 18 to 27 to acquire picks in the third and sixth rounds.

The Seahawks had been thought hoping to trade down to acquire more draft capital after entering the draft with what was tied for the fewest picks of any NFL team.

Seattle made the trade with defensive end Montez Sweat — thought to be one of the team’s targets — still on the board.

But getting more picks proved to be more enticing to Seattle and by the time the Seahawks picked he was gone, taken by Washington at 26 after Washington traded with the Colts to move up.

Seattle may also have been swayed to move down by the fact that many of the other top defensive linemen were gone by the time they would have picked.

The draft had been billed as being especially strong on defense, and especially in linemen, and the picks bore that out — four of the first seven an five of the first nine and seven of the first 13 selections and nine of the first 17 and of the first 19 were defensive ends or tackles.

Seattle had just four picks entering the week thanks to three trades over the previous 18 months that cost the Seahwawks their selections in the second round (Duane Brown), sixth round (Brett Hundley) and seventh (Shalom Luani).

The Seahawks have now made trades to move down during the draft in trades involving picks only 14 times since John Schneider took over as general manager and Pete Carroll as coach in 2010. They have moved up five times.