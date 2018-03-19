The Seahawks acquired cornerback C.J. Smith in a trade with the Cleveland Browns on Monday.
The Seahawks have acquired cornerback C.J. Smith from the Cleveland Browns for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2020.
The Browns announced the trade Monday afternoon.
Smith entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and played in 10 games with the Eagles in 2016 as a reserve and special teamer and three with the Browns in 2017.
The condition is likely tied to whether and for how long Smith makes Seattle’s roster.
The Seahawks have a need for some depth at cornerback after releasing Richard Sherman and Jeremy Lane and with DeShawn Shead signing as a free agent with Detroit. Seattle is also said to still be in talks with free agent Byron Maxwell, but as of Monday afternoon Maxwell remained unsigned.
Smith, listed at 5-11, 188, played at North Dakota State.
