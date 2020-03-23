While Jadeveon Clowney remained unsigned Monday, the Seahawks did make one significant move, dealing a fifth-round pick to Washington for cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

Dunbar is entering the final season of a three-year contract with Washington and had let it be known he preferred to be traded if the team was not going to redo his deal. Dunbar is due to make $3.25 million in 2020 with a salary cap hit of $4.4 million overall. Seattle will inherit roughly $3.4 million of that cap hit, with Washington still on the hook for $1 million in bonus money.

The trade was first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN with others then confirming the details. A source confirmed the details of the trade to The Seattle Times.

Dunbar entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2015 as a receiver and was then switched to cornerback.

Dunbar had four interceptions in 11 games last year and was beginning to be touted as a candidate for the Pro Bowl before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. Dunbar also played just seven games in 2018 due to a nerve condition in his leg.

The injuries likely factored in to Washington’s reluctance to offer him the long-term contract he desired. But when healthy last season Dunbar was considered among the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus tabbed Dunbar as the most improved player on the Washington roster in 2019, writing: “Dunbar does have some leverage if he wants a new contract, given what we saw from him on the field in 2019. His 87.6 PFF grade ranked second among cornerbacks behind only Richard Sherman, and he allowed just 29 of the 52 passes into his coverage to be completed while intercepting four and breaking up another four. Dunbar had been solid in limited roles before, but 2019 was a marked improvement in play from the former undrafted free agent out of Florida.”

The pick Seattle traded for Dunbar is one that it acquired last fall from Pittsburgh in a trade for tight end Nick Vannett. The trade leaves Seattle with seven picks for the 2020 draft.

Dunbar is listed at 6-2, 205 pounds and measured with a 32.5/8-inch arm length coming out of Florida, which fits the Seattle prototype for liking big cornerbacks with long arms. He played some of both left and right cornerback during his Washington years, in which he was often paired with Josh Norman.

Seattle returns both of its starting cornerbacks — left corner Shaquill Griffin and right corner Tre Flowers.

But Griffin is entering the final season of his rookie contract and Flowers struggled down the stretch in 2019 in his second season in the league after having played safety at Oklahoma State.

The addition of Dunbar gives Seattle some depth and competition for Flowers and potentially options down the road. But the cap number — the sixth-highest for any Seattle defender behind Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Jarran Reed, Bradley McDougald and Quandre Diggs — suggests Dunbar will have a significant role somewhere in 2020.

Seattle also has uncertainty at its nickel corner spot where the Seahawks used three different players last year as starter but also often left linebacker Mychal Kendricks on the field.

Ugo Amadi, who ended the season as the nickel, returns and is the leader for the spot of those on the current roster. But Seattle could maybe experiment with using a bigger nickel corner, as well. Akeem King, who was used a few times last year as a “big” nickel, is a free agent.

Flowers, though, figures to be the current Seahawk most impacted by the addition of Dunbar.

Flowers was tied for the team lead in interceptions in 2019 with three but faded down the stretch, called for two pass interference penalties in Seattle’s win over the Eagles in the wild card round and then beaten on several critical plays in the season-ending divisional playoff loss at Green Bay.

“It was hard on him yesterday,” Carroll said of Flowers on the day after the Green Bay game, saying he told him in an exit meeting that “we’ve got to come back better next year and capitalize on all of the experiences and settle in.’’

Carroll spoke more positively of Flowers last month at the NFL combine, saying “there’s no reason that he shouldn’t with the experience that he’s had – all the play time that he’s gathered in. He should be ready to make a good step forward.”

But the addition of Dunbar shows Seattle isn’t relying solely on hoped-for improvement to try to bolster the secondary as part of an effort to shore up a defense that ranked as the worst of the Carroll era other than in his first season as Seattle’s coach in 2010.

Seattle allowed the second-most yards in team history (6,106) in ranking 26th overall in total defense in the NFL (381.6 yards allowed per game).

Both Carroll and general manager John Schneider said at the combine that the pass rush was the biggest issue for the team’s pass defense struggles last season, and the team continues to hope to re-sign Clowney to solidify the line.

But as of Monday afternoon it was unclear where things stood on that front.

As the Clowney watch continued, a report surfaced that he turned down $17 million per year from the Miami Dolphins early in the process.

As often happens in the world of NFL free agency — where few of the participants speak on the record — that report was refuted by another stating that the Dolphins never made a formal offer to Clowney.

Miami has signed two other defensive ends and would appear to no longer be interested in Clowney.

The Dolphins, though, would have made sense a pursuer of Clowney given their interest in him last year. Miami was reported to be the other team that had an offer to Houston to trade for Clowney but Clowney made clear at the time he didn’t want to go there so the Texans eventually traded him to Seattle, instead.

The report that Clowney may have turned down $17 million — assuming it’s accurate — would also be telling in illustrating what it is that Clowney has been seeking, and may still want.

The report of the Miami offer came from Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, who stated the Dolphins “discussed $17 million annual average deal at one point in process with Seahawks free agent Jadeveon Clowney, per sources. Didn’t accept, so Dolphins moved on with Shaq Lawson. Clowney aiming for $20 million average, but could wind up signing for less on shorter deal.”

The Miami aspect of that report was rebutted by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald who tweeted that an “involved party” stated “there was no Dolphins offer for Clowney.”

The more telling part of any of that could be that report that Clowney is “aiming for $20 million” average.

By all accounts he’s nowhere close to getting that from Seattle.

While there have been a handful of differing reports on what Seattle may have offered Clowney (who is represented by Bus Cook), the most anyone has reported the Seahawks have offered is $18.5 million. But several reports, one repeated again Monday by former Seahawks quarterback Jake Heaps on ESPN 710 Seattle, is that the team’s initial offer was $13.5 million.

If so, Clowney may be setting his sights on a short-term deal that would allow him to hit free agency again in a year or two when the salary cap will rise, and he won’t have to deal with the current travel restrictions which means he can’t make visits to team facilities for physicals. Clowney’s health — he had surgery in January to repair a core muscle injury — is thought one of the reasons he has not gotten offers in his hoped-for $20 million range.