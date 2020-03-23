While the Seahawks continued to wait for any resolution to the fate of Jadeveon Clowney Monday they made one significant move, dealing a fifth-round pick to Washington for cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

Dunbar is entering the final season of his three-year contract with Washington and had let it be known he preferred to be traded if the team was not going to redo his deal.

The trade was first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN with others then confirming the details. A source confirmed the details of the trade to the Seattle Times.

Dunbar entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2015 as a receiver and was then switched to cornerback.

Dunbar had four interceptions in 11 games last season and was beginning to be touted as a candidate for the Pro Bowl before suffering a hamstring injury that saw him placed on Injured Reserve and ended his season.

Dunbar also played just seven games in 2018 due to a nerve condition in his leg, and the injuries likely factored in to Washington’s reluctance to offer him the long-term contract that he desired.

Advertising

But when healthy last season Dunbar was considered among the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus tabbed Dunbar as the most improved player on the Washington roster in 2019, writing: “Dunbar’s name has been in the news recently with reported unhappiness with his contract situation, a situation that has since been de-escalated with reports that he wasn’t asking for a release or a trade. However, Dunbar does have some leverage if he wants a new contract, given what we saw from him on the field in 2019. His 87.6 PFF grade ranked second among cornerbacks behind only Richard Sherman, and he allowed just 29 of the 52 passes into his coverage to be completed while intercepting four and breaking up another four. Dunbar had been solid in limited roles before, but 2019 was a marked improvement in play from the former undrafted free agent out of Florida.”

The pick Seattle traded for Dunbar is one that it acquired last fall from Pittsburgh in a trade for tight end Nick Vannett. The trade leaves Seattle with seven picks for the 2020 draft.

Dunbar is listed at 6-2, 205 pounds and measured with a 32.5/8-inch arm length coming out of Florida, which fits the Seattle prototype for liking big cornerbacks with long arms.

Seattle returns both of its starting cornerbacks — left corner Shaquill Griffin and right corner Tre Flowers.

But Griffin is entering the final season of his rookie contract and Flowers struggled down the stretch in 2019 in his second season in the league after having played safety at Oklahoma State.

Advertising

The addition of Dunbar gives Seattle some depth and competition for Flowers and potentially options down the road.

Seattle also has uncertainty at its nickel corner spot where the Seahawks used three different players last year as starter but also often left linebacker Mychal Kendricks on the field.

Ugo Amadi, who ended the season as the nickel, returns and is the leader for the spot of those on the current roster. But Seattle could maybe experiment with using a bigger nickel corner, as well. Akeem King, who was used a few times last year as a “big” nickel, is a free agent.