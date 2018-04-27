First, of course, the Seahawks traded down with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then they got the defensive line reinforcements they desperately needed with their lone pick on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

Seeking to upgrade a defensive line that has undergone significant change in the past year, the Seahawks drafted defensive end Rasheem Green of USC with the 79th pick of the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night.

The 6-4, 275-pounder, who will turn 21 on May 15, had 10 sacks last season for the Trojans before declaring for the draft with a year of eligibility remaining.

Green, who met with the Seahawks at the Combine and then had a private with the team at the VMAC in Renton, said the team told him he could play both inside and outside on the defensive line in a manner similar to that of Michael Bennett, traded in March to the Eagles.

A scouting report in Athlon’s Magazine gave a rather foreshadowing scouting report of Green saying that he “may be best used in a Michael Bennett-type role, playing end on early downs before kicking inside for passing plays.”

During Green’s visit to the VMAC, the team performed an MRI on his left knee — he suffered a torn ACL in high school — and according to Pro Football Talk determined that the knee is stable.

As the sack stats illustrate, Green was regarded as one of the better pass rushers available in the draft, especially in the interior — Pro Football Focus rated him the 21st best defensive lineman last season in getting pressure from the inside. But he’s regarded as needing to improve against the run.

Seattle needs a lot of that after trading Bennett and also losing Sheldon Richardson in free agency and with it thought unlikely that Cliff Avril will return from a neck/nerve issue.

The Seahawks drafted Green after trading with Pittsburgh to move down three spots from 76 to 79, acquiring the 220th pick in the seventh round in return.

That now gives Seattle 10 picks in the draft — eight still to come in the final four rounds on Saturday.

The Steelers used the 76th pick to take quarterback Mason Rudolph of Oklahoma State.

Maybe even more noteworthy is that the second round came and went without the Seahawks dealing free safety Earl Thomas.

It was thought that any package for Thomas would have to include a second-round pick, with Dallas regarded as a specific potential trade partner at No. 50.

At around 5:25 p.m., Dallas’ pick of Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams appeared to make it clear that Thomas was staying put, since it was assumed that the Cowboys would have to use its second-round pick in any trade for Thomas.

SEA DRAFT PICKS Round 1 | Pick 27 | No. 27 overall (via GB) RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State Round 3 | Pick 12 | No. 79 overall (via PIT) DL Rasheem Green, USC Round 4 | Pick 20 | No. 120 overall Round 5 | Pick 4 | No. 141 overall Round 5 | Pick 9 | No. 146 overall Round 5 | Pick 19 | No. 156 overall Round 5 | Pick 31 | No. 168 overall Round 6 | Pick 12 | No. 186 overall (via GB) Round 7 | Pick 2 | No. 220 overall (via PIT) Round 7 | Pick 8 | No. 226 overall Round 7 | Pick 30 | No. 248 overall

The addition of Green gives the Seahawks eight players the team lists a defensive ends on its roster. That number includes Avrul.

The others are Frank Clark, Dion Jordan, Branden Jackson, Marcus Smith, Quinton Jefferson and Noble Nwachukwu.

Clark is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract while each of the rest are on one-year contracts.

Seattle used its first pick in last year’s draft on a player with a similar skill set and potential role, Malik McDowell, who is officially listed by the Seahawks as a defensive tackle.

But a recent NFL Network report stated the Seahawks may soon waive McDowell, who missed all of last season with head injuries suffered in an ATV accident. The team has said only in recent days that McDowell’s condition. has not changed enough for him to be cleared to play but has not confirmed he will soon be waived.

Barring any trades, Seattle’s next pick is 120 of the fourth round, which begins Saturday at 9 a.m. Seattle’s other picks are: 141 (fifth), 146 (fifth), 156 (fifth), 168 (fifth), 186 (sixth), 220 (seventh) and 226 (seventh).

The Seahawks drafted running back Rashaad Penny out of San Diego State with the 27th pick on Thursday.

Seattle had initially acquired the 76th pick in a trade with Green Bay on Thursday in which it moved down from 18 to 27.

Green, who was watching at his home in Los Angeles, said in a conference call with Seattle reporters that he thought he might go earlier in the draft. Concerns over his knee may have played a factor.

“Yeah to watch guys getting drafted whom I personally feel like I’m better than, it’s hard,” he said.

While the Seahawks have had a number of players on their roster from USC during the tenure of coach Pete Carroll — who coached the Trojans from 2001-09 before heading to Seattle — Green is just the third USC player drafted by Seattle since 2010. The others are tight end Anthony McCoy in 2010 and linebacker Malcolm Smith in 2011.