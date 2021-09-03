The Seahawks are trading cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the Steelers, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

It was not immediately clear what the Seahawks are receiving in return.

Witherspoon, who spent the previous four seasons with the 49ers, signed a one-year deal with Seattle in March worth $4 million guaranteed that included a $2.5 million signing bonus. Seattle could save $1.5 million against the cap for 2021 with the deal, depending on what it receives in return.

Witherspoon had been slated to be the team’s starting left cornerback, signed in the wake of the decision not to try to re-sign Shaquill Griffin, who inked a three-year deal with Jacksonville worth up to $40 million.

But Witherspoon was said to be in a competition for his starting job through the entire preseason. And this week, the Seahawks moved D.J. Reed from right cornerback to left, indicating that Witherspoon’s hold on the job was not safe.

Reed was the starting right cornerback going into camp. But Tre Flowers took over that job after Reed missed much of camp due to a hip injury.

And while coach Pete Carroll stopped short of publicly confirming that Flowers will start on the right side when he spoke to the media Wednesday, he praised the way Flowers has played in camp in what is his fourth season with the team.

“His consistency and really just making plays,” Carroll said. “He made plays all camp. All kinds of stuff. In zone and man-to-man, he’s much more comfortable making plays on the ball which was great to see.”

Indicating the uncertainty of the overall position, the Seahawks have in the past five days added three cornerbacks — former Husky Sidney Jones and Nigel Warrior to the 53-man roster, and Michael Jackson, a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2019, to the practice squad.

Jones, acquired on Monday in a trade with Jacksonville, joined the team this week and can play either side — but would seem likely to get thrown into the battle on the left side.

Warrior, a rookie, spent camp with Baltimore before being waived. A college safety, Warrior will be used as a cornerback by the Seahawks.

Jackson, who has played in two NFL games, joined the practice squad on Thursday.

Seattle last week also traded for cornerback John Reid of Houston. Reid played left cornerback in Seattle’s final preseason game before being waived on Tuesday and then re-signed to the practice squad.

Seattle also has rookie Tre Brown, a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma this year, on its roster. Brown played left cornerback in camp but has been dealing with a sore knee.

