The NFL free agent period is here.

Starting Monday at 9 a.m. teams can officially begin negotiating with impending unrestricted free agents, and many deals are likely to be struck quickly.

Starting Wednesday at 1 p.m., teams can officially sign those players.

Also, at any time in the process, teams can re-sign their own players.

Seattle has 15 impending free agents led by safety Quandre Diggs, left tackle Duane Brown, running back Rashaad Penny and cornerback D.J. Reed.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, released last week, also is now a free agent and remains unsigned.

We’ll follow all the action here on our free agent tracker.

Seahawks reportedly re-sign safety Quandre Diggs

As Seahawks head into free agency, quarterback is the biggest question mark

Welcome to a free-agent signing period that figures to be unlike any other for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks over the past decade have often been something of an afterthought team in free agency, spending most of their money on re-signing their own players and waiting until the second or third phases to try to fill a few needs by bargain hunting.

But this time, the Seahawks not only have more cap space than all but one other team but also an obvious need at the game’s most important position — quarterback.

Unless, that is, you buy that they really think Drew Lock can be the answer. 

If they actually do will be determined over the next few days as we see what moves the Seahawks make — or don’t make — to replace Russell Wilson. 

—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff

