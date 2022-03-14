We’ll follow all the action here on our free agent tracker.
Seahawks re-sign Al Woods
Seahawks reportedly re-sign Quandre Diggs
Just over an hour into the NFL’s legal tampering period, the Seahawks reportedly got a deal done with one of their most significant free agents — free safety Quandre Diggs.
As reported first by the NFL Network, the Seahawks have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $40 million to retain Diggs, who was named as a starter in the Pro Bowl last year at free safety for the NFC after leading Seattle in interceptions with five.
Diggs suffered a dislocated ankle and broken fibula in the last game of the season at Arizona on Jan. 9.
But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL combine earlier this month that Diggs will be ready for training camp: “I don’t think there is any doubt.”
As Seahawks head into free agency, quarterback is the biggest question mark
Welcome to a free-agent signing period that figures to be unlike any other for the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks over the past decade have often been something of an afterthought team in free agency, spending most of their money on re-signing their own players and waiting until the second or third phases to try to fill a few needs by bargain hunting.
But this time, the Seahawks not only have more cap space than all but one other team but also an obvious need at the game’s most important position — quarterback.
Unless, that is, you buy that they really think Drew Lock can be the answer.
If they actually do will be determined over the next few days as we see what moves the Seahawks make — or don’t make — to replace Russell Wilson.
