The Seahawks plan to bring back a familiar face to help fill in depth at the depleted running back position — Alex Collins, a fifth-round pick in 2016 who spent one year with the team.

The news was first reported by ESPN and the NFL Network and confirmed in a tweet by Collins, who stated in part “ready to make the most of this opportunity.”

According to the NFL Network, Collins has begun the six-day COVID-19 intake testing process and his signing will be announced when that is completed. That means he would not be available to play until the Nov. 8 game at Buffalo.

But Seattle is in desperate need of any bodies at running back with Chris Carson (foot), Travis Homer (knee) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) having all missed practiced all week leaving rookie DeeJay Dallas as the only one available in practices.

Collins had 125 yards on 31 carries as a rookie in 2016 but was waived in the cutdown to 53 in 2017, in part due to the emergence of Carson, then a rookie.

Collins ended up signing with Baltimore and rushed for 1,384 yards in two seasons with the Ravens.

Advertising

But he hasn’t played since the 2018 season. He was waived by the Ravens in 2019 after an arrest that eventually resulted in him pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. He also was dealing with a foot injury. He later served a three-game NFL suspension in 2019.

But Collins is now healthy and has had some other workouts and now will be back in Seattle.

The Seahawks will make official declarations later Friday on the playing status of their injured players.