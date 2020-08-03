The Seahawks plan to re-sign veteran defensive end Branden Jackson, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Jackson was released a week ago when the Seahawks cut down their roster to 80 players, the new maximum for teams who want to be able to work with their entire team at once in the early stage of training camp (all teams have to be to 80 by Aug. 16).

But Jackson will re-sign under a different contract on Wednesday, Rapoport said, once he has cleared COVID-19 testing protocols (players have to have three negative tests before being allowed in the building).

The move will also certainly save the Seahawks some money.

Jackson had been tendered as a restricted free agent due to make $2.13 million in 2020 if he made the roster.

But that money is not guaranteed. Jackson will likely sign a deal with a lesser overall value, saving the Seahawks come salary cap space, but likely also will get a bonus of some sort.

Jackson had his best season as a Seahawk in 2019, on the field for a career high 418 snaps, appearing in all but one game and making three starts.

He finished with two sacks and 20 tackles playing in a rotational role on the defensive line, primarily at the strongside end spot.

He’s now set to return to add depth at that position, where the likes of Rasheem Green and L.J. Collier will also battle for the starting role and playing time.

Jackson has played in 36 games for the Seahawks over the last three years.

His return means Seattle has 79 players on its roster.