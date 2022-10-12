The Seahawks’ home game against Arizona Sunday will kick off at 2:30 p.m. instead of 1:05 p.m. if the Mariners playoff series against Houston goes to four games, the team announced Wednesday morning.

If Seattle and Houston play a fourth game, it will begin at 12:07 p.m.

If the series does not go to a fourth game, then the Seahawks-Arizona game will stay at its regularly scheduled 1:05 p.m. kickoff.

The Mariners have priority for setting times to avoid conflicts for crowd control and traffic reasons, and the teams and leagues decided the best route will be to move the Seahawks’ game back, if necessary.

The game will be telecast on FOX.

Coach Pete Carroll had said on Monday that the Seahawks and NFL were talking with the Mariners and MLB about the best way to accommodate both games.

“They’re in conversations about that right now trying to figure that out and I know both sides are working at it,’’ Carroll said Monday. “So, something will come.