The Seahawks announced Wednesday they will play their first three home games without fans, the latest adjustment to the 2020 season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those games are the home opener against New England on Sept. 20, Dallas on Sept. 27 and Minnesota on Oct. 11.

The team said it will “continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials” to influence further decisions about potentially having fans for the other five home games.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult determination to play at least our first three home games (Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 11) without fans in attendance,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “While CenturyLink Field has become the best home field advantage in the league thanks to the energy and passion of the 12s, the health and safety of all of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority.

“While we are hopeful that conditions will improve as the season moves forward, we will continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials to make future decisions about having fans in attendance.”

The Seahawks announced further that “if conditions improve and it is determined that it is safe for fans to attend games under a limited capacity, the Seahawks will reach out to season ticket holders who have requested to continue receiving gameday details.”

The NFL has been leaving it to teams to make decisions on having fans in the stands and as the season has gotten nearer teams are beginning to announce their status for early home games.

The Atlanta Falcons, who will host Seattle in each team’s season opener on Sept. 13, announced earlier this week they will not have fans in attendance for their first two home games.

The first home game for which there might be fans this season? A date with the defending NFC champion 49ers on Nov. 1.