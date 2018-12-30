The game will be the second time Seattle and Dallas have faced off in the playoffs.

The Seahawks will play the Cowboys in Dallas on Saturday night at 5:15 p.m. Seattle time. The game will be telecast on FOX.

The game will be the first in the playoffs for Seattle since the end of the 2016 season when the Seahawks lost at Atlanta in the divisional round.

Seattle clinched the number five seed in the NFC playoffs with a 27-24 win over Arizona to finish 10-6.

Dallas had already clinched the number four seed last week when it won the NFC East. Dallas also finished the year at 10-6 with a 36-35 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Seattle beat Dallas 24-13 at CenturyLink Field in the third regular season game of the year for both teams on Sept. 23.

That win began a streak of 10 victories in 14 weeks that got spurred Seattle into the playoffs and to a sixth 10-win season in the last seven years.

Seattle last played Dallas in the playoffs in a Wild Card game following the 2006 season, a 21-20 Seattle win clinched when Tony Romo bobbled a snap on a potential game-winning field goal and was then tackled short of the goal line by Jordan Babineaux.

That is the only time Seattle and Dallas have played in the playoffs.