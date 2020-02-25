INDIANAPOLIS — During his first group interview with the media since before the 2019 season, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Tuesday the team will meet with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney’s agent at the NFL combine with the hope of keeping him in Seattle.

But that was about as specific as Schneider got when it comes to the Seahawks’ biggest question as they get into the heart of the offseason — Clowney’s future when he officially becomes an unrestricted free agent March 18.

Schneider said he met with all of the team’s 19 unrestricted free agents at the end of the season, including Clowney.

“We had a great talk,’’ Schneider said. “We’d love to have him back, obviously.’’

But if that will happen is another matter.

As Schneider noted, when the Seahawks were at the Combine a year ago “I thought Frank (Clark) was going to be on our team.’’

But shortly afterward, the market for defensive ends was inflated greatly when Dallas signed DeMarcus Lawrence to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million per season.

Advertising

That led to Seattle deciding that re-signing Clark to a long-term contract would cost more than the team wanted to pay, and ultimately led to a trade of Clark to Kansas City (the Seahawks had retained Clark’s rights through the free agency period by giving him a franchise tag).

“It’s really a daily or weekly process of figuring out how you’re going to put this thing together,’’ Schneider said of how the market can change quickly. “We have some cap flexibility this year (roughly $51 million as of Tuesday), which is great. But it’s not just about this year. It’s planning for next year and the following year as well. We have to be cognizant of where we’re going.”

That the league’s players could approve or vote against a proposed new Collective Bargaining Agreement in the next few days could help clarify things, though Schneider said he couldn’t talk in any specifics about the CBA.

But a new CBA could be approved this week, and Schneider also said that meetings with agents here should help clarify how the market will go at every position.

Asked if he had a better feel today for where the defensive end market will go than he did a year ago at this time with regards to Clark, Schneider said “not as we are talking today. But hopefully by the end of the week we will.’’

While Clowney is the most high-profile of Seattle’s free agents, he is hardly the only key one.

Advertising

Two other stalwarts of the defensive line last year — tackle Jarran Reed and end/tackle Quinton Jefferson — are also free agents, as are the likes of offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and George Fant.

Schneider didn’t get into specifics on any of them other than to give a variation of an answer that the team would like to have them back when asked about any individual player. In other words, there’s no reason yet to publicly box the team into a situation one way or the other, especially until the team knows how the market may unfold.

But Schneider made clear that improving the defense is the biggest priority for the Seahawks this season after a year in which Seattle finished 22nd in point allowed, among other statistics that illustrated the Legion of Boom days are in the past. And step one to getting better will be at least not getting worse in losing a player the likes of Clowney.

“We need to improve our pass rush,’’ Schneider said. “We need to try to get the coaches as many players as we possibly can on both sides of the ball, but obviously defensively we were ranked a little bit lower than we were on offense.”

Clowney, who was acquired in a trade with Houston a week before the beginning of the regular season, had just three sacks, but ranked much higher in other statistics that measured quarterback pressure.

Schneider noted Clowney nine and 9.5 sacks his final two seasons with Houston and said “he’s the exact same player that he was’’ with the Texans.

What Schneider said won’t be an issue when it comes to negotiating with Clowney and his agent Bus Cook is his health.

Clowney suffered a core muscle injury during his memorable performance in a win at San Francisco in November that then hampered him the rest of the season. He likely would have had surgery had the injury not come at a time when having surgery meant sitting out the rest of the year, especially with Seattle in the midst of a playoff run. Clowney has since undergone surgery and Schneider said it went well.

“He had the surgery and he played through some serious pain there at the end of the season for us,’’ Schneider said.

Clowney said at the end of the year his hope would be to play for a contender. The Seahawks also hope that they will now have something of a “homefield advantage’’ in trying to re-sign him.

But reports have also surfaced since the end of the season that Clowney will want to be paid as much as any defensive player in the NFL, which if taken literally would mean topping the $23.5 million per season of Chicago’s Khalil Mack. Maybe more likely is Clowney hoping to top the $21 million per year of Lawrence (Clark got $20.8 million from the Chiefs), which is the highest salary for a defensive end in a 4-3 defense.

Asked if he thinks Seattle has an edge in keeping Clowney due to his having played a year in Seattle, Schneider smiled and said “you’d like to think so.’’

Advertising

Asked if the Seahawks could be willing to tell Clowney they would match any offer, he said “absolutely.’’

But he also knows that realistically, it’s all going to come down to the offers Clowney gets comes the middle of March — Clowney asked Seattle to promise not to place a franchise tag on him, which all but assured he will hit free agency, and Schneider said Tuesday the team isn’t likely to use a tag on anyone.

“He loved the culture, loved the coaching staff, loves the chefs, loves our equipment guys,’’ Schneider said of Clowney’s first season with Seattle. “He’s a really fun guy. He’s a blast to be around and I hope we can continue that.’’