The Seahawks will make a change in their strength and conditioning coach as Chris Carlisle is being let go, sources confirmed Wednesday night. ESPN was the first to report the change.

Carlisle had been with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll since Carroll became the coach at USC in 2001. He came with Carroll to the Seahawks in 2010.

The reason for the change is unknown. Carroll had said on Monday that “we don’t anticipate any major changes” in the team’s coaching staff following a 10-6 regular season and a loss Saturday to Dallas in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

But Seattle is making at least one big move in replacing Carlisle, who was one of just six coaches on the staff this season who had been with the Seahawks since Carroll took over in 2010.

Among the others who have been with the Seahawks since 2010 are both assistant strength and conditioning coaches, Mondray Gee and Jamie Yanchar.

It’s unclear who will replace Carlisle and whether it will be Gee or Yanchar or if someone new will be brought in.

Other coaches who have been with the Seahawks since 2010 are tight ends coach Pat McPherson, assistant offensive line coach Pat Ruel and special teams coach Brian Schneider.