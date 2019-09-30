RENTON — Former owner Paul G. Allen, who oversaw the Seahawks’ rise to three Super Bowl appearances and guided the building of CenturyLink Field to assure the team would stay in Seattle, will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor before Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Allen will become the 12th member of the Ring of Honor. The induction will be made during a ceremony that will begin at 4:50 p.m. His sister, Jody Allen, who took over as the Chair of the Seahawks and the Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust following his death, will raise the 12 Flag.

Allen passed away to complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on Oct. 15, 2018 at the age of 65.

“The Seahawks and the 12s are part of what makes Seattle such an exciting city and fantastic community, and the community and the fans were at the forefront of Paul’s mind when he purchased the Seahawks,” Jody Allen said in a statement released by the team. “This Ring of Honor induction celebrates Paul’s legacy and the impact he made on not only the Seahawks organization, but the entire Pacific Northwest. It is fitting that he is the 12th member of the Ring of Honor. He was the proudest 12 of all.”

Added coach Pete Carroll in a statement released by the team: “It’s the most obvious, fitting honor there could be. He was a great Seahawk and a great Pacific Northwesterner. He has been everything, and he continues to factor into the community, and he will forever. We all should appreciate and hold gratitude for all of the things he stood for. I’m most grateful for being a part of his world.”

Other members of the Ring of Honor are: former players Steve Largent, Jim Zorn, Dave Brown, Curt Warner, Jacob Green, Kenny Easley, Dave Krieg, Cortez Kennedy, and Walter Jones, former coach Chuck Knox and broadcaster Pete Gross.

The team announced that the Ring of Honor members, or representatives, will take part in the ceremony for Allen.

Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997 after Ken Behring attempted to move the team to southern California. Allen then oversaw the passage of a vote that led to the construction of CenturyLink Field and assured the team would stay in Seattle.

Under his watch the Seahawks hired coaches Mike Holmgren and Carroll, with the two leading Seattle to the only three Super Bowl berths in team history — Carroll leading Seattle to a title following the 2013 season.

Seattle’s 198 regular-season wins during Allen’s tenure tied for the sixth in the NFL in that span and 13 playoff appearances tied for fourth.