Two former Seahawks are among those expected in for visits as Seattle searches for depth at cornerback in the wake of the loss of Richard Sherman for the season.

Seattle’s search for depth at the cornerback spot with Richard Sherman now out for the rest of the season will include two former Seahawks — Byron Maxwell and Trovon Reed.

The Times has learned each player is expected to visit the Seahawks in the coming days with Seattle likely to add a cornerback to the 53-man roster to take the spot of Sherman, who ruptured his Achilles in Thursday’s win over Arizona.

Maxwell, recently released by Miami, played for Seattle from 2011-14, starting 17 games in the 2013-14 seasons. Reed never played in a game with the Seahawks but was on the practice squad for part of the 2015 season and then with the team throughout the off-season and training camp in 2016 before being waived as injured and then waived off Injured Reserve prior to the start of the 2016 season.

Seattle could consider other outside options. But with just seven games left in the regular season, Seattle might prefer someone who already knows the system, both the fundamentals of the step-kick technique as well as just familiarity with the overall defense, which both Maxwell and Reed have.

Maxwell became a free agent following the 2014 season and signed a six-year, $63 million deal with the Eagles. But he lasted just one year with the Eagles before being traded to Miami before the 2016 season.

Maxwell has not played since being benched prior to the third game of the season — he also had been dealing with a hamstring injury. The Dolphins then released him on Oct. 24. Maxwell received the rest of his $8.5 million in base salary from the Dolphins for the 2017 season so he would almost certainly sign with Seattle for a pro-rated share of the veteran minimum.

Maxwell also visited Atlanta earlier this week but did not sign.

Reed played six games with one start for the Chargers last year after San Diego (now Los Angeles) signed him after he was waived by Seattle. But Reed was waived by the Chargers in the cutdown to 53 this year and has not played in a game this season.