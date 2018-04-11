Seattle's 2018 preseason schedule, released Wednesday, includes home games against Indianapolis and Oakland.

The Seahawks will host the Indianapolis Colts and the Oakland Raiders in the preseason while traveling to Minnesota and the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced on Wednesday.

Seattle will host the Colts in week one (Aug. 9-12), travel to the Chargers week two (Aug. 16-19) and then to Minnesota week three (Aug. 23-26) and then host Oakland in the traditional preseason finale against the Raiders on Aug. 30-31.

Dates and times for the games will be released later.

None of Seattle’s games has been selected for national TV, according to the NFL schedule. But all of the games can be seen locally on Q13 Fox.

The game against the Raiders could potentially mark at least something of a return to Seattle for former running back Marshawn Lynch, now with Oakland. But starters rarely play much, if at all, in the final preseason game.

The trip to Minnesota will be Seattle’s first chance to play in the Vikings’ new stadium, which opened in 2016.

The preseason schedule also features three teams Seattle will play in the regular season — Chargers, Raiders and Vikings.