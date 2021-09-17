Bob Condotta (1-0)

Seahawks 34, Titans 23. The Seahawks will get Tennessee’s best shot after the Titans lost their opener at home to Arizona in disastrous fashion. And if this game were on the road, I might lean toward the Titans. But it’s not, and as noted at the top, Seattle has been spectacularly good in home openers in the Carroll era. There’s no reason to think that trend won’t continue.

Adam Jude (1-0)

Seahawks 37, Titans 24. It’s really difficult to imagine Tennessee’s shaky defense slowing DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and it’s even more difficult to imagine the Seahawks stumbling in their first home game with fans in attendance in 21 months.

Larry Stone (1-0)

Seahawks 28, Titans 20. Tennessee won’t be as bad as it was last week against Arizona, but the Seahawks aren’t going to lose their first game in front of live fans in two seasons.

Matt Calkins (1-0)

Seahawks 24, Titans 21. Despite a light load last week, running back Derrick Henry will be back in full force for Tennessee. But the Seahawks won’t disappoint the 12s, who will be as raucous as ever as they return to Lumen Field.

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)