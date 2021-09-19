Seahawks (1-0) vs. Titans (0-1)
1:25 p.m. | Lumen Field | Seattle
TV: CBS | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Eskridge, Penny officially out for Seahawks
Among the Seahawks' six inactives for Sunday’s game against the Titans are receiver Dee Eskridge and running back Rashaad Penny, both of whom sat out of practice all week. Eskridge, who suffered a concussion in the opener against the Colts, was ruled out on Saturday.
Seattle’s other four inactives include defensive tackle Bryan Mone, who is dealing with an elbow injury. Seattle promoted Robert Nkemdiche off the practice squad on Saturday to help fill Mone’s role in the defense.
The other three inactives are all healthy scratches to get to the game-day max of 48 — cornerback John Reid, offensive tackle Stone Forsythe and backup quarterback Jake Luton.
And among Seattle’s actives is defensive lineman L.J. Collier, who was a surprise inactive last week. Collier, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2019, was a starter for all 16 games in 2020.
Tennessee’s inactives included one notable and surprising name — starting left tackle Taylor Lewan.
Lewan, who is coming off ACL surgery, appeared to tweak his knee during pregame warmups and walked off the field with a limp.
Tennessee’s listed backup left tackle is Ty Sambrailo, who has 18 starts in a seven-year NFL career.
Tennessee’s inactives are: LB Jayon Brown, TE Anthony Firkser, WR Cameron Batson, CB Caleb Farley, OLB Derick Roberson. Farley, a first-round pick in 2021, had already been ruled out with a shoulder injury.
The Seahawks and Titans are both in win-now mode, but they’ve gone about it in different ways
RENTON — In only Week 2 of the NFL season, the Seahawks might be facing the most desperate opponent they will all season.
That might seem like hyperbole.
But the foe for Sunday’s regular-season home opener, the Tennessee Titans, won 11 games last season to take the AFC South before losing a home playoff game to the Baltimore Ravens. They then spent big in free agency to take the next step.
The Titans, in fact, doled out $160 million, seventh most in the NFL — and that doesn’t include trading for receiver Julio Jones and the remaining three years of his contract.
The point of it all was to win now, which Tennessee decidedly did not do last Sunday.
Going to the Seahawks’ home opener Sunday? Here’s how to follow their COVID-19 requirements
RENTON — Pete Carroll is fired up. He’s always fired up, of course, but he’s especially fired up to welcome fans back into Lumen Field for the Seahawks’ 2021 home opener Sunday.
Football, obviously, is more fun with fans in the stands, and the Seahawks will extend their streak of home sellouts to 148 games Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
So, yes, Carroll is excited to again feel the thunderous noise and the pent-up energy from the 12s who weren’t allowed into home games in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
But he sounds most excited about how fans will be welcomed back — under strict orders from the team to be vaccinated, or provide proof of a negative COVID test, and with a mask on.
What to watch for when the Seahawks take on the Titans in Week 2
As good as the Seahawks have been at home in the Pete Carroll era — the fourth-best winning percentage in the NFL at 64-24 since 2010 — they’ve been even better in home openers.
In fact, they’ve been perfect, winning every home opener of the Carroll era and 17 of the past 18, the only loss in that stretch coming in 2008, the last year that Mike Holmgren was coach.
Since that loss, Seattle has won 12 home openers in a row by a combined score of 294-124, though the last two have been close.
The Seahawks obviously hope the 13th won’t be the unlucky one as they host the Tennessee Titans at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field in what also will be the first home regular-season game in front of fans since the 2019 finale against the 49ers.
Here’s a look at some keys to the game.
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson reflects on the death of friend and mental coach, Trevor Moawad
RENTON — Russell Wilson spent much of the first 15 minutes of his weekly meeting with the media Thursday reflecting on an especially meaningful upcoming personal milestone — if the Seahawks beat Tennessee Sunday it will be his 100th win in the regular season.
The quarterback spent the last minutes talking as poignantly as he ever has about a man who he felt has helped get him to the doorstep of that milestone as much as any other — Trevor Moawad, his longtime mental coach.
Moawad died Wednesday night at the age of 48 in the Los Angeles area after a roughly two-year battle with cancer.
