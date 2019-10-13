Seahawks tight end Will Dissly was carted off the field in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Cleveland with an Achilles tendon injury.

It was announced that he would not return.

Dissly was injured on a play early in the second quarter when he cut to try to catch a pass from Russell Wilson in the end zone. Dissly crumbled to the ground untouched, was helped off the field and examined on the sideline, then carted off.

Dissly missed the final 12 games of last season with a patellar tendon injury to his right knee.

This injury appeared to be on Dissly’s left leg.

The second-year player out of Washington has been one of the team’s best offensive players this season with 23 receptions for 262 yards and four touchdowns, the most on the team.

Seattle has two other tight ends on its roster, Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister. Hollister was promoted off the practice squad Friday and saw his first action of the season for Seattle on Sunday.

Seattle will also get veteran tight end Ed Dickson back off the injured reserve list in as soon as two weeks.

Dickson was placed on IR the first week of the season and is eligible to return for the game against Tampa Bay on Nov. 3.